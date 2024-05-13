Barcelona superstar emerges as shock target for Saudi Pro League aide Al Ittihad: Reports

Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad could emerge as a potential destination for Barcelona goalkeeper Andre ter-Stegen this summer, as per X handle @ReshadFCB. The X handle, which primarily tweets about all things Barcelona, has posted that Al Ittihad admire Ter-Stegen and could potentially target him for a transfer this summer.

Ter-Stegen, who has another four years left on his contract, is reportedly one of the four 'non-transferable' players at the club, as per Barca Universal's report on May 7.

Hence, it will be interesting to see the next developments as an offer from the Saudi Pro League is likely to involve a huge transfer fee, as has been the norm over the last 18 months with regards to the league.

Al Ittihad are currently fifth in the Saudi Pro League table with 50 points from 31 games. Mohammed Al-Mahasneh, Marcelo Grohe, Abdullah, and Al-Mayouf have shared the goalkeeping duties among them, with the club conceding 48 goals in 31 league games this season.

Al Ittihad already have established European players like Fabinho, N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Jota, and Luiz Felipe.

How has Andre Ter-Stegen performed at Barcelona?

Ter-Stegen has kept 14 clean sheets in 32 games (24 La Liga and eight Champions League), conceding 36 goals overall. Ter-Stegen has won five La Ligas, five Copa Del Reys, two Supercopa de Espanas, one Champions League, one Supercup, and one FIFA Club World Cup with the Blaugrana.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper will complete his 10th season at Barcelona at the end of the current campaign. Overall, he has conceded 404 goals in 409 games, keeping 171 clean sheets.

He still has four years left on his contract at Nou Camp, after signing an extension in August 2023. Before that, the German kept 45 clean sheets in 127 games for Borussia Monchengladbach. It earned him a €12 million move to Barca, back in 2014.