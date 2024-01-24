Barcelona superstar Frenkie de Jong hits out at Xavi in dressing room argument: Reports

Frenkie de Jong has reportedly hit out at Xavi and his coaching team in the Barcelona dressing room.

As per a report by Bar Canaletes, De Jong is the latest Barcelona player to question Xavi's tactics and analysis. He was furious with the manager after an argument with Robert Lewandowski regarding the starting XI against Unionists de Salamanca, and the Dutchman said, "It isn't the first time Xavi and his staff have analyzed things badly."

Lewandowski was said to be unhappy with the starting XI and questioned Xavi's decision after the Copa del Rey match. The report adds that Sporting Director Deco, vice-president Rafa Yuste, and President Joan Laporta came into the dressing room to calm things down.

The Catalan side are third on the La Liga table, eight points behind leaders Girona. They also recently lost the Supercopa de Espana to Real Madrid.

Frenkie de Jong has previously been full of praise for Barcelona manager

Frenkie de Jong spoke to the media earlier this season and heaped praise on Xavi. He stated that the Barcelona manager was tactically good and focused on the minute details.

He said (via OneFootball):

"I think he is a good coach tactically, and he focuses on things and details. Being a former midfielder, he has details that can help you, and when you watch a video with him to analyze a certain shot, he makes you pay attention to things and gives you good advice."

Xavi has also spoken highly of the Dutchman and said (via Forbes):

"A footballer who is a 10 is an eight. A player who is an eight is a six. That's why it's the most difficult club in the world for players. Frenkie is one of the best in the world. And he is when he trains. That's why some people are surprised. They see him training and they think: why is he so criticised."

The Catalan side beat Real Betis 4-2 away in their most recent La Liga encounter on Sunday, January 21.