Barcelona superstar to be given transfer choice this summer as he enters last year of his contract: Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski will be given a transfer choice this summer with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Lewandowski joined the Catalan club from Bayern Munich in 2022 for a reported fee of €45 million. The Pole scored 33 goals across all competitions last season, including 23 in La Liga and finished as the highest scorer in the Spanish top flight.

However, this season, his numbers have dipped. The 35-year-old has scored only 12 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions. In general, Lewandowski's performances haven't been as good as usual.

To add to that, Vitor Roque has joined the Catalan club. If the Brazilian youngster proves himself to be a sure-shot starter, the desire to extend Lewandowski's deal could lessen on the club's behalf.

However, Sport dismissed claims that Barcelona are looking to offload Lewandowski. However, given his contract expires next term, a decision could be made in the summer.

Lewandowski's salary increases year on year and Barca could look to renegotiate the terms of the deal. According to Football Espana, several Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in adding the striker to their ranks.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski outlines the team's objectives

Robert Lewandowski helped Barcelona clinch the La Liga title in his first season at the club. This season, they are currently third in the league with 44 points from 20 matches.

They trail league leaders Girona by eight points with a game in hand. La Blaugrana have reached the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey and are in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Lewandowski has suggested that the team will look to compete for every available trophy. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Last year we won La Liga, the Super Cup and I won the Pichichi, but this season is very important for us. We need a time to win, to go from victory to victory.”

He added:

"We also want the Copa del Rey and we want to play in the final. In La Liga, we need more points, but step by step. I’m sure that at the end of this season we can, together, win something."

At 35, Lewandowski is arguably in the twilight of his career. However, his hunger remains intact, as his recent words show. The Pole is determined to win silverware with Barcelona this season.