Barcelona superstar held face-to-face talks with Xavi to change his mind about departure: Reports

Robert Lewandowski reportedly held face-to-face talks with Xavi after the Spanish tactician announced his decision to leave Barcelona after the ongoing season. The striker allegedly tried to change his manager's mind but was unsuccessful.

As per a report in RAC1, Lewandowski wasn't happy and even cried after Xavi announced his decision to leave Barcelona. The striker tried his best to get the manager to change his mind but could not make it happen.

The report added that the meeting between the Polish star and Xavi took place on Sunday, January 28. The manager had a 30-minute meeting with his players and explained his decision.

Lewandowski's form has been an issue for Barcelona this season and has been a key reason why they have not done well. He has scored just eight goals in 19 league matches and assisted five times.

Xavi to leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Xavi has announced that he will be leaving his post as the Barcelona manager at the end of the season. He wants the club to have a new manager next season and believes it is the ideal time for a change.

He said after the 5-3 loss to Villarreal, as quoted by GOAL:

"I will leave Barcelona in June. We have reached a point of no return. It's time for change. As a Culé, I think that it's time to leave. I spoke with the board and the club today. I will leave on the 30th of June. I took this decision days ago. I already knew it. Right now, if I think with my head and think about the club, the solution and the best thing is for me to leave in June, that is how I feel. We have just agreed that with the president (Joan Laporta). We have a president who is brilliant. Him, Rafa Yuste, (sporting director), Deco…everyone is really capable."

He added:

"I think this decision will help unblocking the team and the mood in here. I just told the president Laporta now. We've had a meeting, it was a very human conversation, just with common sense. The trust from them is still fantastic. But I believe this is the moment to say this. I don't make my decisions following money, my contract will never be a problem. I just make my choices following my heart. I don't need anything more."

Joan Laporta, the club president, has accepted the decision from Xavi. SPORT have reported that the manager and his staff are not seeking any remuneration from the club and will forego their €12 million salary until the end of the season.