Barcelona superstar a major doubt for El Clasico against Real Madrid due to injury troubles: Reports

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is reportedly a major doubt for his side's clash with Real Madrid at the Nou Camp on Sunday (March 19). The Frenchman has been sidelined with a long-term thigh injury since January 28.

Dembele sustained the injury in Barca's 1-0 win over Girona and has missed 10 matches since. There was a feeling that the attacker could make a gradual return and feature in the Catalan giants' trip to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (March 12).

However, Mundo Deportivo reports that Dembele has been ruled out of the encounter with the Basque club. Moreover, his chances of making the El Clasico fixture are in jeopardy.

He passed through Barcelona's medical services on Tuesday (March 7) morning. The winger was assessed and there is caution over avoiding potential relapses to the injury.

We are reaching the business end of the campaign and Dembele's availability will be key. Hence, Barca do not want to take any risks over the former Borussia Dortmund forward.

Dembele was in fine form before picking up a thigh injury, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in 28 games across competitions. The Blaugrana beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu 1-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on Thursday (March 2). This was without the Frenchman in the side.

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo used to watch videos of Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos to improve his game

Araujo is taking influence from the former Real Madrid skipper.

Barcelona boss Xavi has deemed Araujo his most improved player, per Football Espana. The Uruguayan has excelled under the Spanish coach, helping keep 12 clean sheets in 21 games across competitions. He has also scored one goal and provided one assist.

Araujo has shown his willingness to help attack alongside his defensive nous throughout the campaign. The aforementioned source has claimed that the defender was advised by Barca coaches to watch Real Madrid icon Ramos. This was to improve his game, particularly to study the Spaniard's heading capabilities.

The Uruguayan has evidently taken influence from Ramos as he has incorporated a similar playing style of the Paris Saint-Germain defender into his own game. He regularly sends the Blaugrana forward when in search of a goal.

Araujo joined Barcelona from Uruguayan outfit Boston River in 2018 for €4.7 million. He quickly established himself as one of La Liga's best defenders and his performance in the 1-0 win over Real Madrid was one of his best yet.

