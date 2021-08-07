Barcelona superstar offered to Premier League outfit - Reports

Barcelona's intention to offload a number of top superstars this summer amid their growing economic crisis is well known to all. Midfielder Philippe Coutinho is among those who could be shown the exit door.

According to reports, the Brazilian has been offered to Premier League outfit Everton as Barcelona continue to explore possibilities. Coutinho has been linked with the Toffees for several months. He was really close to joining them last summer.

However, the chances of the transfer being completed look very slim as it stands. While a swoop for the playmaker hasn't been totally ruled out, he is reportedly not an option that Everton are pursuing at the moment.

Sources have indicated that it is true that new Toffees boss Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his options in midfield but the tactician has his eyes on other targets.

Another factor that could hinder the transfer is Coutinho's massive wage demands. The Premier League side are said to be working to lower their wage bill this summer. They've reportedly told one of their highest paid players, James Rodriguez, to leave if a good offer arrives.

Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 but the Brazilian has found it difficult to light things up in the Catalan capital and has been linked with a departure. So far, he has bagged 23 goals and 14 assists for the Blaugrana in 90 appearances across all competitions.

What next for Barcelona and Philippe Coutinho?

Considering the financial constraints at Camp Nou, Barcelona will likely continue their mission to get rid of Coutinho this summer. However, if a good offer doesn't arrive in the coming weeks, Ronald Koeman is said to be willing to welcome the Brazilian into his squad for next season.

The tactician reportedly believes there will be a significant role for the playmaker in the team going forward, especially given that Lionel Messi has departed. Philippe Coutinho is currently recovering from a long-term knee injury but is expected to return in time for the upcoming campaign.

Barcelona kick off their season on August 15, when they face Real Sociedad in La Liga.

