Barcelona could take advantage of Real Madrid's reluctance to pay Brazilian sensation's €60m release clause: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly reluctant to dish out an exorbitant fee of €60 million to acquire the services of Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick Felipe, putting Barcelona in pole position to sign the striker.

Endrick, 16, has been touted as the next Brazilian sensation due to his electric performances in his age-group matches for his current club. He shot to fame after guiding Palmeiras' U20 team to their first-ever Copinha triumph in January. Endrick also bagged the 'Player of the Tournament' award after netting six times in seven matches.

Denilson Show @denilsonshow O Endrick precisa ir pegando experiência no futebol profissional pra aprender a lidar com algumas coisas que só acontecem nesse nível O Endrick precisa ir pegando experiência no futebol profissional pra aprender a lidar com algumas coisas que só acontecem nesse nível https://t.co/Gt8sdl0FyW

A left-footed forward with a considerable amount of technique on the ball, Endrick has been on the radar of European heavyweights like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. However, the La Liga giants remain the most probable destinations for the teenager.

According to Fichajes (via El Nacional), Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is unwilling to trigger the €60 million release clause in Endrick's contract as he considers the fee to be too high. Moreover, Los Blancos are expected to assign the non-EU quota to Vinicius Tobias – the 18-year-old right-back who arrived on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are expected to evaluate their financial situation before attempting to lure Endrick away from Palmeiras. The Catalan giants could also try to lower the player's price through negotiations.

Earlier this year, both clubs had invited Endrick to their facilities in Spain, where he witnessed a contest at the Camp Nou and another at the Santiago Bernabeu. As per the aforementioned report, the starlet has an inclination towards Los Blancos as he is a big admirer of Vinicius Jr.

While Real Madrid are atop the 2022-23 La Liga standings with 15 points from five matches, Barcelona are in second place with 13 points.

Endrick opens up on Real Madrid and Barcelona transfer speculation

Speaking to MARCA earlier this year, Endrick heaped praise on Real Madrid and also their traditional rivals Barcelona. He said:

"I have a lot of love for Real because of Cristiano [Ronaldo], although I have also looked up some of their history and they are a very good team. It is very gratifying for me to know that they are watching me. I am very grateful to God for that. I have to do more, it's not good enough yet. I still have a way to go."

When asked about Barcelona, he added:

"They are a very good team too, spectacular, with incredible players, some of whom have already left, such as [Lionel] Messi, Xavi [Hernandez] and [Andres] Iniesta. It's good that one of the best clubs in the world follows me as a player and a person. I thank God very much."

