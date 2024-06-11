Barcelona target acting as Lamine Yamal's mentor at Spain's EURO 2024 camp: Reports

Barcelona target Nico Williams has reportedly been mentoring La Masia graduate Lamine Yamal at the Spanish national team's Euro 2024 camp, according to Mundo Deportivo (MD). The Athletic Club forward is understood to have been a priority target for the Catalan giants for the last few months, with a move likely to be made in the summer.

Journalist Gerard Romero has claimed that Williams would be 'excited' by the possibility of joining Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window. He has reportedly formed great friendships with Barca players like Yamal and Alejandro Balde on national duty and could be tempted by the idea of teaming up with them.

According to MD, the 21-year-old has also taken the responsibility of mentoring Yamal, who is almost exactly five years junior to him, in La Roja's training camp. They are also claimed to be inseparable off the pitch, with Williams acting almost as an older brother to the Barca wonderkid.

A case in point to demonstrate their relationship would be from March 2024 when the Spain squad was given a day off in Madrid before their game against Brazil. Since Yamal is a minor, Williams took care of him during their time in the capital.

Citing his brother Inaki's methods of advising him and helping his career blossom, Nico said (via Barca Universal):

"I try to advise him as well as possible, as my brother has always done with me. We have a good friendship and I try to make sure that he stays calm and focuses on the pitch. At the end of the day, he is 16 years old, he is a good person and a great friend."

The unbreakable bond between the pairing will certainly hand Barcelona a boost in their pursuit of Williams in the summer.

"It's spectacular" - Barcelona star Pedri admits that he loves playing with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal for Spain

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has admitted that he loves playing with exciting young wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams for Spain. He made the comments after Luis de la Fuente's side smashed Northern Ireland 5-1 in a pre-European Championship friendly on June 8.

The central midfielder scored two goals in the win (12', 29'), with the second one being assisted by Williams. Yamal also assisted Fabian Ruiz (35') and Mikel Oyarzabal (60'), with both players being subbed off to standing ovations.

In the post-match press conference, Pedri sang the praises of the two young talents, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

"It’s spectacular, especially today with Nico and Lamine, they give us that verticality. You know that a ball into space is going to arrive and it is very comfortable to play with the two of them."

Williams' release clause is set at €50 million, which could be an issue for Barcelona given their poor financial situation. However, with the forward himself being interested in a move to Catalonia, a potential transfer is still on the horizon.