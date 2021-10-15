Barcelona target asks agent to open talks with Real Madrid - Reports

Barcelona target Franck Kessie has reportedly asked his agent to open talks with Real Madrid. Kessie's contract with AC Milan is set to expire next summer and he will be available on a free transfer.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via The Hard Tackle), Kessie prefers a move to Real Madrid over Barcelona, the reasons for which aren't clear yet.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have aging players within their squad for whom they need long-term replacements.

Blaugrana skipper Sergio Busquets is 33 and is heading towards the twilight of his career. While Barcelona do have Frenkie de Jong to occupy Busquets' position in central defensive midfield, the Dutchman has excelled in a more advanced role.

Signing Kessie would give the Catalans a solid defensive midfielder. The 24-year-old could initially share minutes with Busquets before becoming first-choice for Barcelona.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have already begun preparing for the inevitable departures of Toni Kroos, 31, and Luka Modric, 36. Los Blancos signed Eduardo Camavinga in the summer and already have Federico Valverde who can serve as successors for the two experienced campaigners.

Kessie would be a welcome addition for Real Madrid to complete a triumvirate of young midfielders for the future.

The Spanish giants' interest in Kessie could also stem from rumors surrounding Casemiro. The Real Madrid stalwart has been linked in recent times with Paris Saint-Germain, though a move seems unlikely. Casemiro is only 29 and has a contract with Real Madrid till 2025.

He also occupies Kessie's preferred position, which could make it difficult for the Ivorian to get time on the pitch should he join Real Madrid.

Barcelona and Real Madrid target Franck Kessie has excelled in Italy

Franck Kessie broke on to the scene during his time at Italian club Atalanta. He joined the club in 2016 and made 31 appearances in the 2016-17 season. Kessie registered seven goals and four assists and captured the attention of several clubs. AC Milan eventually signed him on a two-year loan deal in 2017.

Kessie made 96 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri between 2017 and 2019. During that time, he scored 12 goals and provided seven assists. The 24-year-old's impressive performances in midfield meant AC Milan had no qualms making the deal permanent in 2019.

Kessie was excellent during the 2020-21 season, playing a key role in Milan's return to the UEFA Champions League. However, he has hit a rut of sorts in recent times and has struggled in the ongoing campaign. Kessie has no goals or assists to his name in seven appearances for AC Milan this season.

With his contract running out next summer, Kessie has reportedly chosen not to prolong his time in Italy and is reportedly looking at options abroad. Barcelona and Real Madrid are the two primary destinations for the player, with Los Blancos reportedly leading the race for his signature.

