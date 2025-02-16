Barcelona target informs Lamine Yamal he plans to join Arsenal in the summer - Reports

Barcelona target Nico Williams has reportedly informed his compatriot Lamine Yamal that he wants to join Arsenal in the summer. As reported by Managing Barca on X, the Spain international has made up his mind on joining Mikel Arteta's side.

Williams was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona last summer following his sensational showings in Euro 2024. The Athletic Bilbao winger played a key role in helping Spain conquer Europe last summer.

Williams shares a close bond with Barca prodigy Lamime Yamal and was part of the deadly wing duo alongside the teenager in the Euros. The Blaugrana reportedly wanted the two players to play together for them as well and were determined to land him last summer.

However, the Catalan giants could not fork out Williams' €60 million release clause due to their financial constraints. The 22-year-old, therefore, had to stay at his boyhood club and is now reportedly close to agreeing a summer move to Arsenal instead.

Williams came through Athletic Bilbao's youth ranks and has made 152 appearances for the Basque Country-based club so far. He is also capped 24 times for Spain and has played 14 games with Yamal for La Roja.

Barcelona missing out on Williams saw Hansi Flick use Raphinha as a left winger this season and the Brazilian has been arguably the best player in La Liga. Williams, on the other hand, has endured a pretty average season scoring four goals and providing five assists in 30 games.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could do with someone of Williams' quality on the flanks, particularly on the left. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have mostly been used in the left wing this season but neither have shown much consistency.

Barcelona target prefers a move to Arsenal: Reports

In-demand RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko reportedly prefers a move to Arsenal amid interest from Barcelona. As claimed by Caught Offside, the Slovenia international would favor a move to the Emirates rather than joining the Blaugrana.

Sesko, aged 21, is regarded as one of the best young strikers on the planet and has been linked with almost every top European club. Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 5 in, he is quite naturally a physical specimen and is also blessed technically.

The young striker has been immense for RB Leipzig this season scoring 15 times and providing four assists in 31 appearances. Barcelona reportedly view the Arsenal target as the long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski but might now have to look elsewhere.

