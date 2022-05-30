Barcelona target open to joining Manchester United: Reports

Leeds United winger Raphinha is reportedly open to moving to fierce rivals Manchester United this summer instead of Barcelona.

The 25-year-old was key to Leeds' Premier League survival, having scored 11 goals and contributed three assists in 35 league appearances.

His eye-catching performances have alerted a number of top European sides, including Barcelona. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana have been in talks with his agent for a few months.

However, journalist Gianluigi Longari (per Football.London) reports that Manchester United have also joined the race for the Brazilian, with a £64 million fee being touted.

United boss Erik ten Hag is on the lookout for attacking reinforcements with a potential room for improvement on the wings.

According to the Express, Raphinha may be more keen on a move to Manchester United than heading to Barcelona this summer.

This is reportedly due to a potential reunion with his former teammate Bruno Fernandes, who he played with during their time together at Sporting CP.

The 25-year-old sees Fernandes as a brother and the two share a great relationship with one another.

Raphinha would have been available for just £25 million had Leeds been relegated from the Premier League, as per the Express' report.

However, Jesse Marsch's side's incredible 2-1 final day win over preserved their Premier League status. Hence, this clause in his contract wouldn't come in play and the clubs will have to pay much more for his services.

Manchester United past negotiations with Leeds United may pay dividends in pursuit of Barcelona target Raphinha

Daniel James (left) made the move from United to Leeds

Manchester United and Leeds United have a storied rivalry that to this day still stands.

It was a slight surprise when the Red Devils allowed Daniel James to join the Elland Road side last summer for £26 million.

However, the recent business between the two rivals might come into play should United look to move for Raphinha this summer.

"It is difficult to explain how I feel when I hear speculation about giant teams like Liverpool and Manchester United being interested in signing me."

The Old Trafford giants have also been linked with Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips as well. However, according to Daily Mail, Phillips does not want to make the move due to the heated rivalry the two clubs share.

That may not be the case for Raphinha as unlike Phillips, who is a boyhood Leeds fan and was born in the area, does not hold such sentiment.

A potential transfer would likely see the Brazilian vilified given the rivalry. However, if Manchester United make an acceptable offer, he could be making the move to Old Trafford this summer.

