Barcelona target rejects £600,000-per-week offer as he eyes move to Catalan side - Reports

Barcelona target Marcus Rashford has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, as per Mundo Derpotivo. The player has been kept out of the Manchester United squad by Ruben Amorim and could leave the club in the ongoing January window.

The 27-year-old was first kept out of the Manchester United matchday squad to face Manchester City at the Etihad in December 2024. The player has since not played a minute for the club, suggesting he could head out of Old Trafford sooner or later.

A few clubs have been recently linked with the England international, including LaLiga heavyweights Barcelona. Rashford also has interest from outside Europe, with Mundo Derpotivo claiming he turned down a £600,000-per-week contract from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.

It is being claimed by the outlet that the Manchester United forward is keen on staying in Europe and favours a move to Barcelona this winter. The Spanish club are also said to be keen on bringing the player to Camp Nou on loan but have less than a week to complete the move.

Barca would also have to make space in the team and find a way to cover Rashford's huge wages should a loan move eventually work out.

"I am happy with the team" - Barcelona manager lends voice to club's links with Marcus Rashford

The Manchester United forward is currently the subject of transfer interest from the Catalan giants, who are keen on bringing the player on a short-term loan.

Rashford could offer a huge amount of experience to a relatively young Barcelona squad as they aim to finish the season strongly. Meanwhile, when asked about what he thinks concerning rumors linking Barca to Rashford, Flick had this to say, via [Get Football]:

"Rashford? I always say I am happy with the group, we only have 3 injured now. I have to say that we are working independently of the medical staff… It depends on Deco but I’m happy with the team.”

It will be interesting to see if Barca will eventually succeed in their attempt to sign Rashford this January. The player, meanwhile, has scored seven goals and registered three assists for Manchester United this season.

