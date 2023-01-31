Barcelona have been handed a major transfer blow following the stance of Fiorentina on Sofyan Amrabat, who is keen on securing a move to Camp Nou.

The Moroccan midfielder is believed to have angered his Italian club side after missing training in a bid to force a move to Barcelona.

According to reports, Fiorentina are currently reluctant to negotiate any possible transfer involving Ambarat to Barcelona and have no intentions of selling the midfielder.

It now comes as a big blow to Xavi Hernandez's side, who have identified the Moroccan as an ideal option to strengthen their midfield.

The Catalans were initially linked Martin Zubimendi as reported by the Marca. German star IIkay Gundogan was also an option too as reported by the Daily Mail, but both deals have looked difficult to pull through.

Ambarat, on the other hand, is now seen as an easier option for Barcelona to secure before the January transfer window shuts.

The 26-year-old star is currently one of the best holding midfielders in Serie A. He also excelled at the just concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he helped his national team Morocco reach the semi-finals.

He is a combative midfielder who reads the game very well, makes timely tackles and also possesses decent passing ability. The Moroccan would have provided a lot of cover and steal at the base of Xavi's midfield.

Head coach of Fiorentina, Vincenzo Italiano, spoke about the Moroccan midfielder's qualities during an interview earlier this month. He said (via All Football):

“Amrabat returned from the World Cup in bad shape, so we had to look after him for a couple of weeks and get him slowly back into the team.

"He has improved so much, he has improved so much, he has this great confidence, he chases everyone down to steal the ball. Now he is also learning how to work in possession too."

Should Fiorentina insist on not letting go of Ambarat before the window shuts today, Barca will have to explore other alternatives or try again in the summer.

Xavi expressed satisfaction in the Barcelona squad despite having zero transfer activity in January

The Spanish tactician has revealed that he is happy with the current squad at his disposal despite not having any backing in the January transfer window.

The Catalan giants are yet to bring in any new faces to the club during the ongoing winter window. Xavi on the other hand revealed that he isn't bothered by not having any additions to his squad.

Speaking in an interview as seen in Sport, he said:

"I have spoken with Jordi (Cruyff), Mateu (Alemany) and the club and I have made it clear to them that I am happy with what I have in the squad and that if nothing changes then I will be delighted because we are working well."

