Barcelona target tired of waiting for the club, evaluating transfer proposals from English and Italian clubs - Reports

Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier doesn't plan on waiting for Barcelona to sign him any longer. Instead, the 31-year-old is currently evaluating his options in England and Italy, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Thomas Meunier made a name for himself at Club Brugge between 2011 and 2016 before joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Belgium international made 128 appearances for PSG before joining Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal in 2020.

Despite having a productive first two seasons with the German side, Meunier struggled to break into the starting XI last season. He only made 18 appearances across competitions, providing one assist.

The Belgian has reportedly expressed his desire to Dortmund to leave this summer, a request which the latter have granted. One potential destination that initially looked likely was Barcelona with Jordi Cruyff having met Meunier a year ago.

The 31-year-old was allegedly enthusiastic about the proposal and his desire was to be a Barcelona player. However, since then, the Blaugrana have made no movements. Thomas Meunier is reportedly tired of waiting and plans to assess his options for the future.

The likes of Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Juventus, and AC Milan are reportedly interested in his services and he would be available for €2-4 million.

Barcelona reach agreement to sign Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan - Reports

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Ilkay Gundogan and will sign him as a free agent from Manchester City this summer.

Ilkay Gundogan has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe over the past couple of seasons. He has been a consistent, clutch player for Manchester City helping them win 14 trophies, including five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Over a span of six seasons, Gundogan has scored 60 goals and provided 40 assists in 304 appearances for the Cityzens.

After narrowly missing out on signing Lionel Messi, Ilkay Gundogan was Barcelona's priority transfer. After weeks of speculation, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move with his infamous 'Here We Go' treatment.

Moreover, club president Joan Laporta recently gave a thumbs up when asked about Gundogan's transfer by the media.

All Barca reportedly have left is to register Gundogan. There are concerns amongst the Spotify Camp Nou faithful that the La Liga champions would struggle to do this due to their financial issues. However, the Blaugrana are confident of getting the deal over the line.

