Barcelona have told forward to find a new club - reports

Memphis Depay does not have a place in Barcelona's plans for the future and has been instructed to leave the club this summer, according to Catalonian daily SPORT.

Barcelona have had an eventful summer transfer window so far. They have made three major additions to their squad in the shape of Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and Raphinha.

The Blaugrana have also convinced Ousmane Dembele to commit his future to the club until 2024. The club put the cherry on top of the cake by announcing that they have reached an agreement in principle to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Lewandowski's imminent arrival means that Barcelona are well stoked in attack ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Pole could establish himself as a starter in Xavi's side, alongside Dembele and Raphinha, while Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang provide competition.

While the Catalans' attack for next season gives fans reason to be excited, it means bad news for Depay. The 28-year-old has been told to find a new club this summer, according to the aforementioned source.

Barcelona are said to be pleased with Depay's professionalism, but do not consider him a part of their plans. The forward, on the other hand, is reportedly upset by the decision as he made a 'very big financial effort' to join the club.

Depay joined the La Liga giants on a free transfer from Olympique Lyon last summer, signing a two-year deal. He scored 13 goals and provided two assists from 37 matches in all competitions in his first season at Camp Nou.

The Netherlands international was aware of Barcelona's transfer plans for the summer. However, he was hopeful of staying at the club at least until the end of his contract next year.

Barcelona forward Depay has interest from Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in signing Depay this summer. SPORT claim that Spurs are the club that have put the most effort into landing the Dutchman so far.

Serie A giants Juventus and AS Roma have also enquired about the possibility of signing the forward. Ajax have identified him as a potential recruit this summer as well, as per the report.

The Blaugrana, though, are holding out for a sum of €20 million for Depay's sale. The player's entourage deem the Catalans' asking price unacceptable if the report is to be believed.

Depay would reportedly be open to leaving Camp Nou if the exit is 'consensual'. He also prefers to join a Champions League club this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far