Barcelona told to pay €20 million to sign Sergio Busquets replacement: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly been informed about Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat's price tag.

Amrabat, 26, has been a key first-team starter for La Viola since arriving from Club Brugge for an initial €19.5 million in 2020. So far, he has helped his club reach the 2022-23 Coppa Italia and UEFA Europa Conference League finals. He has registered a goal and an assist in 107 appearances across all competitions for Fiorentina.

A right-footed holding midfielder, the 48-cap Morocco international turned heads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Since guiding his side to a fourth-place finish in Qatar, he has been rumored to exit his club amid interest from Barcelona.

According to MARCA, Amrabat is believed to have a €60 million release clause in his contract. However, with the FC Utrecht youth product in the final 12 months of his deal, Fiorentina are willing to sell their player for just €20 million.

Barcelona are keen to add Amrabat to their ranks as they are currently on the hunt for an apt replacement for Sergio Busquets, who is set to depart this month. They will be without the Spaniard's services for the first time since 2008.

Speaking to ESPN, Nordin Amrabat shared his two cents on his younger brother's future amid recent links. He said:

"At Barcelona, he is high on the list but you know their financial situation. Of course you never know... it will be a strong competition when you see the interested clubs. But my brother now has the intention to play in the top."

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana-linked star has also been linked with Manchester United and Bayern Munich of late.

Xavi Hernandez confirms Barcelona's interest in Brazilian attacker

Speaking to Jijantes FC, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez provided a positive update on his club's ongoing pursuit of Athletico Paranaense star Vitor Roque. He elaborated:

"Update on Vitor Roque deal? We're in control as we're well informed on the situation for Victor, we are keeping control right now . Our financial situation will be crucial to understand what’s going to happen with Vitor deal."

Roque, 18, has emerged as the next Brazilian teenage sensation due to his stellar outings at the South American U20 Championship in Colombia earlier this year. He registered six goals and an assist in eight tournament matches.

Should the left-footed striker join the Blaugrana this summer, he could prove to be an excellent signing. With Robert Lewandowski well into his thirties, he could find a proper pathway into the club's first-team plans in the near future.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes