Barcelona tracking former player as they plan summer move - Reports

Barcelona are actively tracking former La Masia player Arnau Martinez's progression at Girona as they reportedly plan to make a move for him in the summer.

Martinez was on Barca's books for a few years before leaving for L'Hospitalet in the summer of 2016. Two years later, he found his way into Girona's youth system, where he has since become an important first-team player.

The Spain U21 international scored once and provided six assists in 36 league games last term as the Blanquivermells won promotion to La Liga. He has retained his place in manager Michel's starting XI this campaign, scoring two goals and providing an assist in 15 La Liga matches.

The 19-year-old plays majorly as a right-back but can also play in central defense if and when needed. According to SPORT, Martinez has a €20 million release clause, which Barcelona are okay with paying.

They could, however, seek to lower the amount. The Blaugrana could lose Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin this summer, with the Spanish duo in the final six months of their respective contracts.

Despite their presence in the team, manager Xavi Hernandez has felt the need to try out left-back Alejandro Balde on the opposite flank several times this campaign.

It hints at Xavi's lack of trust in his current options down that side, where he has also deployed centre-back Jules Kounde on a number of occasions. Martinez, whose current deal at Estadi Montilivi expires in the summer of 2025, could come face-to-face with his future employers this weekend.

Barcelona will travel just a shade over 100 kilometers northwest of Spotify Camp Nou to take on Girona within Catalonia on Saturday (28 January).

Ronald Araujo praises Barcelona teammate after win against Real Sociedad

Barcelona secured an important 1-0 win against Real Sociedad on Wednesday (25 January) in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the game, which came seven minutes into the second half. Brais Mendez's 40th-minute red card reduced the Txuri-Urdines to 10 men and made the hosts' job easier.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Araujo, who played in his fifth club game since returning from a serious thigh injury earlier this season, praised Dembele for his efforts.

He said (h/t BarcaBlaugranes):

"Ousmane had a great game. We know the quality of the player he is. He helps us with goals. He’s making good decisions, which is the most important thing, something that was difficult for him at first."

The French winger has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 25 games across competitions this season for Barca.

