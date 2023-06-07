Barcelona transfer list midfielder for £30 million as Liverpool emerge as main candidates for his signature: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly put Liverpool target Franck Kessie up for sale ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Kessie, 26, has struggled to cement a starting spot at the Camp Nou since arriving on a free transfer from AC Milan last summer. He started just 16 of his 43 matches this season, racking up just 1797 minutes of first-team action.

According to Todofichajes, Barcelona have decided to place Kessie on the transfer list as they are hoping to raise funds to balance their books. They have slapped a price tag of £30 million on the 60-cap Ivory Coast international.

Liverpool have emerged as a potential top destination for the former Atalanta man with the player keen to secure a permanent move away from the Nou Camp. Two other Premier League outfits are also reportedly keeping tabs on the star.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are also interested in adding the 2021-22 Serie A winner to their ranks ahead of next term. However, they are regarded as a distant option for the midfielder due to his five-year association with AC Milan.

Should Kessie join Jurgen Klopp's outfit this summer, he would emerge as a vital starter for them. He would provide elite competition to Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in Jurgen Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 system.

So far, Kessie has registered three goals and as many assists in 43 appearances across competitions for his club.

The Reds have parted ways with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita this summer and lack squad depth. Adding midfielders will be vital to how they fare next season.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool and Barcelona target

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed that both Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the upcoming summer. He elaborated:

"Newcastle want to offer a new deal to Bruno Guimaraes because they know that big clubs around Europe are currently tracking the player. It is true that Liverpool like the star but they know a deal will be almost impossible this summer, the same with Barcelona. Yes, it will be very complicated to sign Bruno Guimaraes this summer."

Guimaraes, 25, has established himself as a first-team starter for Newcastle since arriving from Lyon for an initial fee of £37 million in 2022. He has helped them seal a UEFA Champions League return after a 20-year wait this season.

According to The Times, Newcastle are unwilling to part ways with Guimaraes this summer due to his importance to their squad. They have set a £87 million price tag to ward off interest from the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool.

Barcelona will have to plan their summer shopping carefully since they are unlikely to have a big budget to the financial state of the club and the La Liga wage cap.

