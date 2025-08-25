Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Al-Ittihad want LaLiga ace, Roony Bardghji not eyeing exit, and more - August 25, 2025

Barcelona have enjoyed a tremendous start to the new campaign under Hansi Flick, securing two wins in two games in LaLiga. The Catalans next face Rayo Vallecano in the league on Sunday, August 31, at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad have set their sights on a Spanish forward. Elsewhere, Roony Bardghji is not considering an exit from Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 25, 2025.

Al-Ittihad want Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres

Al-Ittihad are ready to make a move for Ferran Torres this summer, according to Fichajes. The Spanish forward was quite impressive for Barcelona last season, and has apparently turned heads in the Middle East.

Al-Ittihad are looking to add more firepower to their attack before the end of the summer transfer window. They initially zeroed in on Porto sensation Rodrigo Mora for the job, and even offered €75m for his signature.

However, the Portuguese club have rejected their proposal, prompting the Saudi giants to turn to Torres. The 25-year-old scored 19 goals and set up seven more from 45 games across competitions for the Catalans last season.

Torres has covered for Robert Lewandowski of late and is under contract with the SPanish champions until 2027. He is capable of operating across the front line and Hansi Flick apparently values his versatility as well.

However, Barcelona are under financial distress and Al-Ittihad are now planning to tempt them with a €60m offer for the Spaniard. The funds could help the Catalans register players in LaLiga, although a move looks unlikely because Torres wants to stay.

Roony Bardghji not eyeing Barcelona exit

Roony Bardghji

Roony Bardghji is not considering a move away from Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 19-year-old arrived at Camp Nou from Copenhagen this summer, but the Catalans are yet to register him in LaLiga due to their poor finances.

The situation has raised doubts about the youngster's future, and he has been tipped to leave the Spanish champions on loan. A temporary return to the Danish club has also been suggested as a possible solution to the issue.

However, Roony is confident that the matter will be resolve and doesn't want to leave Barcelona. Hansi Flick, meanwhile, is impressed with the player's efforts and attitude in pre-season, and believes that the Swede can be a valuable option in his squad. The Catalans are currently working to free space in their squad to accomodate Bardghji, Gerard Martin, and Wojciech Szczesny.

Guille Fernandez wants to stay

Guille Fernandez

Guille Fernandez wants to continue with Barcelona despite rising interest in his signature this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 17-year-old is the next big thing to emerge out of La Masia, and already has admirers across the continent.

Fernandez is rated highly by Hansi Flick as well, although he is yet to earn his senior debut. However, with the German manager spoilt for choice in midfield, the Spaniard could struggle for chances this season.

Borussia Dortmund and Porto are among his suitors and are ready to prise him away. However, the Fernandez wants to stay and continue his development with the Catalans.

