Barcelona play their final league match of the season today and it might very well be Quique Setien's last match in charge. The Catalan side's players have already picked a replacement for him as per reports, and things could be changing again at Camp Nou.

Having gone through all the reliable reports regarding Barcelona today, here are the top stories:

Another summer signing confirmed

❗ [ÚLTIMA HORA]



✍El jugador Fabián Luzzi ha firmado en presencia del directivo Xavier Vilajoana su incorporación al Juvenil A del Barça



👍Gracias familia Luzzi-Rangel por confiar en La Masia para la formación de su hijo como jugador y personahttps://t.co/BJpcjx2iem — FC Barcelona - Masia (@FCBmasia) July 18, 2020

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Fabián Luzzi from Rayo Vallecano. The 16-year-old was a target for Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid as well, but the Catalan side have won the race.

Confirming the signing of the teenager, Barcelona's official statement read:

“Fabián Luzzi, 16, arrives at Juvenil A of FC Barcelona from Rayo Vallecano. The player has signed the contract, which will link him for three seasons plus two optional ones, in the presence of the manager of training football, Xavier Vilajoana, and the director of training football, Patrick Kluivert.”

Players pick Quique Setien replacement

Advertisement

Barcelona players have reportedly picked Patrick Kluivert as the replacement for Quique Setien as per Mundo Deportivo. The report claims that the players are not happy with the current manager and want him replaced soon.

Reports last week suggested that Setien will be sacked by the Blaugrana on Monday after the final league game of the season. They even report that the decision was taken after a meeting with the board.

Quique Setien confirms meeting with Barcelona board

Quique Setien has confirmed reports of a meeting with the board but has not commented on the possible sacking. He claimed that it was just a regular meeting and that they also spoke about the future plans. He said:

I think it’s normal to have meetings with the president. All of us want to improve and to try to change the situation. We talked about this, about preparing for the the future. We have to assume our responsibilities because we haven’t won La Liga but we know that we have a very attractive challenge ahead.

Quique Setien on Messi's comments

Lionel Messi was highly critical of all the players and the management after the league title slip up and Quique Setien has commented on the same. The manager claimed that he agrees with the Argentine on certain points, but not the whole thing.

Setien said -

We agree in some aspects, others not, but this is normal. He is absolutely right that if we play as badly as we have in some games it won’t be enough to win. We are all aware that we have to improve, be more consistent and more reliable. If we can do it like in Villarreal, where almost everything went well, then of course we can win the Champions League.