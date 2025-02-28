Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Aston Villa eyeing Spanish ace, Catalans face Jonathan David competition, and more - February 28, 2025

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming LaLiga tie against Real Sociedad at home on Sunday, March 2. Hansi Flick's team are leading the title race after 25 games, tied on points with second-placed Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have set their sights on a Spanish forward. Elsewhere, the Catalans will face competition from the Premier League in the race to sign Lille forward Jonathan David.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 28, 2025.

Aston Villa eyeing Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres

Aston Villa are planning a move for Ferran Torres this summer, according to former Villa scout Mick Brown. The Spanish forward has struggled for chances under Hansi Flick at Barcelona this season.

Torres has registered 11 goals and three assists from 28 games across competition, but has started just 10 games this campaign. Villa are looking for attacking reinforcement this summer and reportedly have their eyes on the 24-year-old.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown insisted that Unai Emery's contacts in Spain could be key to winning the race for Torres this summer.

“The manager and his staff will know all about him. He’s got that Premier League experience with Man City and Villa would give him the chance to play more regularly than he is at Barcelona," said Brown.

He continued:

“Their contacts in Spain will allow them to do their work behind the scenes and probably move to the front of the queue to sign him. They could do with a right-winger in the summer, that’s somewhere Emery wants to strengthen."

Ferran Torres is under contract with the Catalans until 2027.

Barcelona face Jonathan David competition

Jonathan David

West Ham United have entered the race to sign Jonathan David, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Canadian striker is in the final few months of his contract with Lille and is also wanted at Barcelona.

The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 37 in August. The LaLiga giants have apparently identified David as the right fit in Hansi Flick's tactics.

The 25-year-old hasn't agreed to a new deal yet and is expected to be available for free this summer. As such, a move will also suit Barcelona's poor financial situation.

David has been in inspired form this campaign, registering 20 goals and nine assists from 36 games across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers at London Stadium, with new Hammers manager Graham Potter eager to secure his services. West Ham United are plotting to take advantage of the Catalans' poor financial situation to win the race.

Ronald Araujo's future remains uncertain

Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo could leave Barcelona this summer, despite recently signing a new deal, according to journalist Javi Miguel. The Uruguayan defender's future was subject to speculation for a while.

Araujo opted to extend his stay at Camp Nou until 2031 in January, but that has done little to suppress rumors about his departure. The 25-year-old has registered just eight appearances since returning from injury in December.

With Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez the preferred centre-back option under Hansi Flick, Ronald Araujo has had to be content with a reduced role. Jonathan Tah is reportedly on his way to Camp Nou this summer, so the Uruguayan's time at the club could be coming to an end.

