Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca agree personal terms with 30-year-old defender, Xavi ready to sell club legend before the end of the transfer window and more - 30 August 2022

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to sign one of the Bundesliga's best full-backs.

Barca beat Valladolid 4-0 in their third La Liga match of the season and things are starting to look good on the pitch. We are currently in the final few days of the summer transfer window and the Catalans are far from done and are looking to offload quite a few players and sign new ones.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 August 2022.

Sergino Dest prefers move to Manchester United

FC Barcelona v Inter Miami CF - Pre-Season friendly

Sergino Dest is among the players who could leave Barcelona before the transfer window draws to a close. According to SPORT, the Catalans are in talks with Manchester United over a potential swap deal involving Sergino Dest and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

As per Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez (via Barca Universal), Dest fancies a move to Manchester United over other clubs. However, the deal might not be all that straight forward as the Red Devils will need to offload more players before signing new ones after roping in Antony from Ajax.

Xavi ready to let Jordi Alba leave the club

Inter Miami CF & FC Barcelona Training Sessions & Press Conference

According to AS, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez is open to letting Barca legend Jordi Alba leave before the end of the transfer window. Alba has been at the club since 2012 and has been their first-choice left-back over the past 10 years.

However, he is now past his prime and Xavi was reportedly not pleased with his performance in Barca's 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano in the opening gameweek of the new La Liga campaign.

Alba was benched in the wins against Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid with 18-year-old Alejandro Balde preferred over the veteran left-back.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Last year, the club tried to sell Jordi Alba, but failed. Xavi tried to recover the player's best version, but has now accepted that Alba is free to leave Barcelona. At the same time, the club admit that offloading him is almost impossible at this point.



— @diarioas Last year, the club tried to sell Jordi Alba, but failed. Xavi tried to recover the player's best version, but has now accepted that Alba is free to leave Barcelona. At the same time, the club admit that offloading him is almost impossible at this point. ❗️Last year, the club tried to sell Jordi Alba, but failed. Xavi tried to recover the player's best version, but has now accepted that Alba is free to leave Barcelona. At the same time, the club admit that offloading him is almost impossible at this point.— @diarioas https://t.co/AAThg8fwrD

Barcelona reach agreement on personal terms with Thomas Meunier

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Barca have ramped up their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier. The Catalans are hoping to sign him immediately and the player has asked the German outfit to let him join Barca, according to Mundo Deportivo.

However, the Blaugrana will first need to offload Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before they can sign Meunier. The 30-year-old feels that this is his final chance to secure a switch to a big club and Dortmund have been alerted about his interest in moving to the Camp Nou.

As per the report, Barca have already reached an agreement over personal terms with Meunier.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shambhu Ajith