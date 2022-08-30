Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca agree personal terms with 30-year-old defender, Xavi ready to sell club legend before the end of the transfer window and more - 30 August 2022

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to sign one of the Bundesliga's best full-backs.
Barca beat Valladolid 4-0 in their third La Liga match of the season and things are starting to look good on the pitch. We are currently in the final few days of the summer transfer window and the Catalans are far from done and are looking to offload quite a few players and sign new ones.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 August 2022.
Sergino Dest prefers move to Manchester United
Sergino Dest is among the players who could leave Barcelona before the transfer window draws to a close. According to SPORT, the Catalans are in talks with Manchester United over a potential swap deal involving Sergino Dest and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
As per Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez (via Barca Universal), Dest fancies a move to Manchester United over other clubs. However, the deal might not be all that straight forward as the Red Devils will need to offload more players before signing new ones after roping in Antony from Ajax.
Xavi ready to let Jordi Alba leave the club
According to AS, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez is open to letting Barca legend Jordi Alba leave before the end of the transfer window. Alba has been at the club since 2012 and has been their first-choice left-back over the past 10 years.
However, he is now past his prime and Xavi was reportedly not pleased with his performance in Barca's 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano in the opening gameweek of the new La Liga campaign.
Alba was benched in the wins against Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid with 18-year-old Alejandro Balde preferred over the veteran left-back.
Barcelona reach agreement on personal terms with Thomas Meunier
Barca have ramped up their efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier. The Catalans are hoping to sign him immediately and the player has asked the German outfit to let him join Barca, according to Mundo Deportivo.
However, the Blaugrana will first need to offload Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before they can sign Meunier. The 30-year-old feels that this is his final chance to secure a switch to a big club and Dortmund have been alerted about his interest in moving to the Camp Nou.
As per the report, Barca have already reached an agreement over personal terms with Meunier.
