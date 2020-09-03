Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca agree terms with Liverpool star, Inter Milan comment on Lionel Messi rumours and more - 2nd September 2020

Barcelona fans are getting closer to knowing if Lionel Messi will remain at the club or not. The Catalan club are working hard to convince the player to stay, but things do not seem very bright in that respect right now.

All that and more in Barcelona's transfer news roundup as on 2nd September 2020:

Barcelona reportedly agree terms with Liverpool star

Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with Georginio Wijnaldum, according to a report in SPORT. The midfielder has just 12 months left in his Liverpool contract and is reportedly looking to leave the Anfield club.

⚠️🔵🔴 Portada @sport: Wijnaldum da el OK. Contrato de tres temporadas. Negociaciones avanzadas con el Liverpool. Traspaso entre 15-20M. Lo pide Koeman #fcblive pic.twitter.com/0fjLYuoiqC — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) September 1, 2020

The report also said that Liverpool are looking for €15-20 million for the Dutchman. Ronald Koeman is keen on working with the midfielder, with the two clubs reportedly negotiating a deal in this regard.

Inter Milan comment on Lionel Messi rumours

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed that the club are not in talks to sign Lionel Messi. He said that there have been no talks of it whatsoever but he would love to see the Argentine move to the San Siro side. Ausilio told Sky Sport Italia:

“There’s nothing about Messi, I don’t even know where these ideas come from. There’s no one in football who wouldn’t want Messi. But then there’s the reality of the facts.”

The Inter sporting director spoke about the possibility of signing Arturo Vidal as well. He also talked about Barcelona's interest in Lautaro Martinez:

“We never started official talks with Barcelona for Lautaro Martinez. The day after the release clause expired, we considered him out of the market. It’s over.”

Frenkie de Jong comments on Messi rumours

When asked about his comments on the Lionel Messi rumours, Frenkie de Jong said that he has not spoken to the Argentine regarding the same. Talking to Football-Oranje, De Jong said:

“I haven’t talked to him about this myself. Nor the club. So I honestly do not know how it is. But if Messi really leaves, it will be a huge blow to the team and the club. When I come back after these international matches, I will see what has happened at the club. I didn’t call him. I think enough people want to know about him. I don’t have such a good relationship with him that I call him and ask him how it is.”

Ronald Koeman is keen on working with Frenkie de Jong and wants to play the Dutchman in his preferred position this season.