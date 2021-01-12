Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to battle Manchester United for Rapid Vienna forward, Club makes decision on Junior Firpo's future and more: 12 January 2021

Barcelona are all set to enter into a transfer battle with Manchester United and Real Madrid for a highly-rated young forward.

Barcelona are set to face Real Sociedad in the semifinals of the Supercopa de Espana tomorrow night. The club is waiting to have a new president elected so that they can finally make some moves in the January transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 12 January 2021.

Samuel Eto'o tips Ansu Fati to be Lionel Messi's successor

Barcelona are likely to part ways with Lionel Messi at the end of this season. The Argentine had informed the club that he wanted to leave last summer but ended up staying put because no club could afford to sign him.

Barcelona know that it is nearly impossible to replace someone like Lionel Messi. While the club is preparing to bring in individuals who can replicate or even come close to replicating the numbers that Lionel Messi clocks every season, former striker Samuel Eto'o believes they already have a good replacement.

Eto'o believes that Ansu Fati is worthy enough to be Messi's successor. He says, (as quoted by Marca):

"I think he [Ansu Fati] is the one for the future. He's currently doing amazing stuff so I think the club really needs to groom him and take very good care of him. Let's hope he's the one to take over from Messi."

Ansu Fati enjoyed a spectacular start to the new season and was unfortunate have got sidelined with an injury.

Barcelona to keep hold of Junior Firpo till the summer

After being tipped to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window, it looks like 24-year-old left-back Junior Firpo is set to remain at the club at least till the summer. According to Marca, the Catalans don't want to run the risk of having no back-up for Jordi Alba and have thus decided to not sell Firpo in January.

Junior Firpo has made only nine appearances for the club this term and only two of them have been starts.

Firpo, Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig were all tipped to leave the club in January but seeing as how Barcelona's January transfer plans are not going to work out as expected as they still don't have a club president, they are likely to keep hold of all their players for now.

Manchester United join Bacelona in race to sign Yusuf Demir

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United are now involved in a three-way battle for the signature of Rapid Vienna forward Yusuf Demir, according to Defensa Central (via SportMole).

The 17-year-old forward has scored four goals and provided three assists from across 23 appearances for the Austrian club this season. Real Madrid are currently the frontrunners to sign him, as per the report.