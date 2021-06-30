Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca close to agreeing a fee for defender, French international ready to leave club and more - 30 June 2021

Barcelona have made quite a few signings already and now it's time for them to start focusing on trimming their wage bill.

Barcelona have signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia on free transfers. Club president Joan Laporta has revealed they will make three or four more signings before the transfer window closes. But Barcelona also need to offload some players and lower their wage bill.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 June 2021.

Barcelona confirm Matheus Fernandes has been released

Barcelona have announced the termination of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes' contract. The 22-year-old was signed from Palmeiras in 2020 for a fee of €7 million rising to €10 million with add-ons. He had signed a five-year contract but has now been released by the club.

The official statement reads as follows:

“FC Barcelona has informed Brazilian player Matheus Fernandes that the club no longer requires his services and is terminating the contract he had until June 2025.”

Samuel Umtiti agrees to leave Barcelona

Samuel Umtiti's injury riddled spell at Barcelona might finally be coming to an end. The Frenchman's recurring knee injuries have stopped him from maximizing his potential and has reportedly agreed to leave the club. Barcelona have been looking to find a suitor who is ready to take on Umtiti's hefty wages.

As per the report, Olympique Marseille has emerged as a potential destination for the centre-back. The Ligue 1 outfit is keen to take him on a loan. They are likely to pay Umtiti half of his wages while the other half will continue to be paid by Barcelona.

Barcelona close to agreeing a fee for Junior Firpo

Jordi Alba's deputy at left-back Junior Firpo is one of the players who is tipped to leave Barcelona this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal with Leeds United for the 24-year-old.

Leeds United will reportedly pay €15 million + add ons. Firpo has failed to establish himself at the Camp Nou since joining from Real Betis in the summer of 2019.

Having made just 18 appearances across all competitions this past season, Firpo is also in favour of joining a club where he will get regular game time.

Leeds are set to sign Junior Firpo from Barcelona, confirmed. The agreement will be completed for €15m + add ons, final details then deal done.



AC Milan are currently out of the race as Barça prefer to sell Firpo on permanent deal, as reported by @tjuanmarti. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2021

