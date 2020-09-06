Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca close to signing striker, Koeman undecided on midfielder and more - 6th September 2020

Barcelona are working on getting the players Ronald Koeman needs in his club and are in talks with their top targets. The Dutchman has set his sights on some interesting names but he will have to take care of the players who are already at the club.

Here are the top Barcelona news and rumours of the day:

Barcelona close to signing Memphis Depay

Barcelona are reportedly close to signing Memphis Depay from Lyon. La Vanguardia report that the Catalan side will complete the signing of the Dutchman soon.

Depay is in the final year of his contract at the Ligue 1 side and is open to leaving the club. Lyon boss Rudi Garcia commented on the same and said:

“I read the Catalan press this morning. They talk about Memphis, but they also say Luis Suarez hasn’t left yet. And there was also a small left leg (Lionel Messi) Who wanted to leave, but still stays. So maybe there is no room for another player.”

“Memphis is a top player, a fantastic player who has just returned from cruciate ligament surgery. If he stays with OL this season, we’ll only be stronger. But if he gets a chance to play at a club that can win the Champions League, and he plays a lot for them next season, I’ll personally drive him there with my car, like many of my other players.”

Ronald Koeman undecided on Carles Alena

Ronald Koeman has reportedly not decided if he wants to keep Carles Alena at the club or not. The new Barcelona manager is slowly picking the players he needs in his squad, and the Spaniard is among the players whose future is still in the balance.

SPORT report that the manager will decide once all the players are back in pre-season training. They report that Real Betis are still interested while several Serie A clubs are also keen on signing him.

Frenkie de Jong ‘very happy’ to hear Lionel Messi is staying

Frenkie de Jong has revealed that he is happy that Lionel Messi is staying at Barcelona. The Dutchman commented on the future of the Argentine international last week and revealed that he had ‘no clue’ what was going to happen.

“Yes, I read it. Personally I am very happy with it. He is the best player in the world. So if he stays, you are happy. I have not had any contact with people from Barcelona. It became known quite late and we were preparing for the game, but I am very happy with it.”

Messi revealed this week that he was going to stay at the club for another season because he did not want to take the club to court.