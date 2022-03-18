Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca eyeing move for Manchester United forward, Club name price for Sergino Dest and more - 18 March 2022

Barcelona are looking at alternatives for Erling Haaland and have identified a Manchester United attacker as a prospective signing.

Barcelona came from behind to register a 2-1 win over Galatasaray in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie. They have now progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition. The Catalans have been in good form in recent weeks and are currently sitting third in the La Liga table as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 18 March 2022.

Barcelona pull out of race for Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is currently the most sought-after striker in the world right now. The Norwegian international is tipped to leave the club this summer with several European giants lining up a move for him. Barcelona have been heavily linked with Haaland despite their financial difficulties.

However, as per FootballTransfers, the Catalans have now decided to pull out of the race to sign Halaand due to his exorbitant wage demands. Joan Laporta and co. are reportedly shifting their focus onto alternatives. Bayern Munich marksman Robert Lewandowski is reportedly high on their wishlist.

Xavi Hernandes keen to sign Marcus Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has had a torrid campaign so far. The Englishman underwent surgery on his shoulder in the initial stages of the season but has been a shadow of his former self since making his return.

In 26 appearances across all competitions, Rashford has scored just five goals and provided two assists so far this term. He has played within himself and has been uncharacteristically poor at duels and at decision-making inside the final third.

Despite his dip in form, Barcelona are interested in signing Marcus Rashford in the summer, according to the Manchester Evening News. With Ousmane Dembele set to leave the club as a free agent in the summer, Xavi wants to bring in a like-for-like replacement who can be at the club for the long term.

Barcelona slap €20 million price tag on Sergino Dest

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest has fallen out of favor at the club and is now tipped to leave at the end of the season. Several European giants like Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are interested in the US international.

Dest joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2020 on a deal worth €25 million. According to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24, Barcelona have slapped a €20 million price tag on the 21 year old.

Barcelona are reportedly close to sealing a deal for current Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui on a free transfer. They are also keen to extend Dani Alves' current deal by another year. This renders Dest surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou.

In 27 appearances across all competitions so far this season, Dest has provided three assists.

