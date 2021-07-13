Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca find a potential buyer for Philippe Coutinho, Manchester United interested in Antoine Griezmann and more - 13 July 2021

Barcelona are desperate to get some of their highest earners off their payroll and they might be getting close to a breakthrough.

Due to their financial troubles, Barcelona are reportedly yet to register their latest signings. The Catalans also need to offload several of their players if they are to extend Lionel Messi's contract. The club's wage bill is currently way above the La Liga salary limit and a lot of decisions need to be made soon.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 13 July 2021.

Joan Laporta says contract talks with Lionel Messi are progressing adequately

Brazil v Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

The Barcelona fanbase is waiting with bated breath for the club to announce Messi's contract renewal. However, things are not as straightforward as one would think. But club president Joan Laporta has revealed that contract renewal talks with Messi are progressing. He told reporters (as relayed Goal):

"[Messi's renewal] is progressing adequately. All the Catalans, Barcelona, Catalunya and the entire football world are happy because Leo won the Copa America.

"It is very exciting to see the best player in football history get excited about winning a title like this and he made all of us cry with joy.

"He is very happy, we are all happy, I am happy for Leo who has managed [to win the Copa America], together with his team-mates, and that Argentina are once again in the elite, and [I am] also [happy] for [Sergio] Aguero.

"I am happy for Messi's family, for Argentina, for Barcelona who are recognised, admired and loved for having this bond with Leo."

Manchester United linked with Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Manchester United have big plans for the 2021-22 season and have identified Antoine Griezmann as a player who can help them attain their goals, as per Sport. The Catalans are keen to offload Griezmann, one of the highest-earning members of their squad, in order to free up their wage bill.

The Red Devils have been focusing on developing young players and planning for the long-term under Solskjaer. However, signing Griezmann could get them closer to their immediate goal of going shoulder-to-shoulder with Manchester City.

Griezmann was one of France's best players at Euro 2020, making 2.5 key passes per game up until they were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Marseille interested in Philippe Coutinho

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga Santander

Philippe Coutinho's dream move to Barcelona hasn't worked out to the satisfaction of any of the parties involved. In light of their current financial problems, the Brazilian midfielder is expected to be offloaded this summer.

According to Marca, Marseille are interested in securing the services of Coutinho. Marseille have qualified for this season's UEFA Europa League and wish to have a big name on their squad. The Ligue 1 outfit is reportedly tapping one of their sponsors to furnish funds to sign Coutinho.

The nature of the deal wouldn't matter much to Barcelona as they are not hoping to recoup a fortune by selling Coutinho. For now, they just want their wage bill to be eased up. Marseille will definitely want the 29-year-old to take a paycut as they can't match the salary he earns at Barcelona.

