Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca hoping two club veterans will leave in January, Blaugrana to invest in two positions during winter transfer window and more - 28 October 2022

Barcelona are reassessing their plans for the January transfer window after crashing out of the UEFA Champions League.

Barca signed a number of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Quique Setien says he is not surprised by Barcelona's current plight

Xavi Hernandez's expensively assembled ensemble crashed out of the Champions League after conceding a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday. They have mustered just a single win in five games in the group stages so far this season and will now head to the Europa League.

Former Barca manager Quique Setien has now claimed that he is not surprised by the plight in which the Catalans currently find themselves in. Setien, the current manager of Villarreal, insists that Barca will now go through a period of hardships before returning to their best. He told the press (via Goal):

“Barcelona have lived a great cycle and now they have to go through a period of hardship to get back on their feet again. I'm not surprised by Barcelona’s situation because I expected it.

"Barcelona have not yet paid the dues to me, I told them and gave them the full time, but they preferred to sign a child from Racing like Pablo [Torre] and strengthen their team.”

Barca planning to invest in two positions in January

According to Mundo Deportivo. Barca are planning to buy a right-back and a midfielder in the January transfer window. The club made several expensive signings in the summer. As such, they are short on funds and will be looking at players who can be signed for a bargain in January.

Barca will target players whose contracts expire next summer. Such players won't have a hefty price tag and the Catalans won't need to break the bank to sign them.

Hector Bellerin, who was signed as a free-agent in the summer, was only handed a one-year contract. Sergi Roberto, who is another option at right-back, is likely to leave the club next summer.

Barca are reportedly looking for a player in the mold of Edgar Davids in midfield, as per the report.

Barca hoping Pique and Alba leave in January

Barca's early exit from the Champions League has thrown the futures of several players into the realm of uncertainty. According to Sport, Barca are already in talks with club veterans Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba over the possibility of a January exit.

Both Alba and Pique have fallen down the pecking order at the club. They are no longer automatic starters but pocket a huge amount in wages. As per the report, it will cost Barca €145 million if both players see out their respective contracts.

Pique has previously said that he'd be ready to move if he's no longer wanted at the club. Alba, on the other hand, was unhappy with the exit rumors at the end of the summer transfer window. As such, offloading him could prove to be tricky.

