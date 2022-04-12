Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca interesed in Croatian left-back, Blaugrana want Arsenal defender in swap deal and more - 12 April 2022

Barcelona's search for a long-term successor to Jordi Alba could finally be coming to an end.

Luuk de Jong scored a dramatic late winner to help Barcelona defeat Levante 3-2 over the weekend. The Catalans are now second in the La Liga table and have been in great form over the past couple of months. The club are also working actively behind the scenes ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 12 April 2022.

Benfica revive interest in Samuel Umtiti

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Samuel Umtiti has become a forgotten figure at Barcelona. Niggling injury issues have forced the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to fall out of favor at the Camp Nou and he has played just one match this season. Barcelona will look to offload Umtiti this summer.

As per Fichajes, Benfica are interested in signing the Frenchman. Benfica had registered an interest in the 28-year-old in January but the player chose to stay put.

Benfica continue to believe that Umtiti can improve their squad and are willing to give him the opportunity to revive his career in Portugal.

Barcelona interested in Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

After impressing immensely this season at Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes has become a much sought-after defender in Europe. Spanish publication Sport claims that Arsenal are facing an uphill battle to hold onto Magalhaes this summer.

With limited resources available, the Gunners are now focusing on potential swap deals. They are interested in a raft of Barcelona players like Memphis Depay, Neto Murara and Riqui Puig. Arsenal are keen to do a swap deal for one of the three players.

The problem is that Barcelona will only part with any of these players if they get Gabriel Magalhaes in return. Xavi Hernandez is reportedly keen to sign a left-sided centre-back and the 24-year-old fits the bill.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



sport.es/es/noticias/ba… Barcelona are interested in signing Gabriel Magalhães this summer to compensate for the departures of Samuel Umtiti and Clément Lenglet. Player swaps have been discussed, name such as Neto, Memphis Depay and Riqui Puig, reports @sport Barcelona are interested in signing Gabriel Magalhães this summer to compensate for the departures of Samuel Umtiti and Clément Lenglet. Player swaps have been discussed, name such as Neto, Memphis Depay and Riqui Puig, reports @sport. sport.es/es/noticias/ba…

Barcelona interested in VfB Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa

SpVgg Greuther Fürth v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

According to Sky Germany’s Marc Behrenbeck, Barcelona have identified Vfb Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa as a potential summer signing. The Catalans reportedly scouted the 24-year-old left-back when he was in action against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga last Friday.

Sosa joined Stuttgart in 2018 from Dinamo Zagreb. He has since established himself as a regular in the starting XI and has been a standout performer for them this season. In 25 appearances across all competitions for Stuttgart so far this term, Sosa has scored two goals and provided eight assists.

It is further claimed in the report that Barcelona have already initiated talks with the Croatian international's camp. The Catalans have been on the lookout for a long-term replacement for the aging Jordi Alba. Sosa has a release clause of €25 million in his current contract with the Bundesliga outfit.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith