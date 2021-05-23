Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca interested in signing AC Milan star on a free transfer, Ronald Koeman calls for squad overhaul and more - 23 May 2021

Barcelona have quite a few big decisions to make over the next couple of months as we inch closer to the summer transfer window.

The 2020-21 La Liga season has drawn to a close and Atletico Madrid have been crowned champions. Barcelona have plenty of room for improvement and the upcoming transfer window is an opportunity for the club to start making some changes.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 23 May 2021.

Barcelona extend Riqui Puig's contract

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have triggered a clause in Riqui Puig's contract to extend his contract until 2023. Barcelona reportedly turned down two loan proposals for Puig in January.

He impressed yesterday against SD Eibar after coming on as a substitute. However, Puig hasn't enjoyed a great relationship with manager Ronald Koeman. The 21-year-old is likely to make a decision on his future once Barcelona decides on Koeman's future.

Ronald Koeman calls for Barcelona squad overhaul

Ronald Koeman believes a number of changes need to be made to Barcelona's squad in order for them to mount a challenge on all fronts. The Barcelona manager wants the club to support Lionel Messi by making quality signings in the transfer window.

Speaking to the press after Barcelona's win against SD Eibar on the final day of the season, Koeman said:

“When we arrived we took the template that was available, [Sergino] Dest only came on the last day. For me this squad is not made to have the level that it demands and that we want for Barcelona.

"There are older players with all due respect. And there are young players who have to gain more experience to be better. The project is not done, in one season you can not do everything,"

Koeman also discussed his future amid speculation that he might be shown the exit door soon. He maintains that he is calm about the situation and is waiting to hold talks with the club.

"I think it's not the last [game]. I have a contract and I don't know what we will do. You talk a lot about this topic, but I am calm. If there is something that the club wants to change, it has to talk to me."

Barcelona considering a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma

According to AS, Barcelona are interested in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is set to become a free-agent this summer. The 22-year-old will reportedly leave the Rossoneri if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The report suggests that due to Barcelona's precarious financial condition, they might sell their first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and sign Donnarumma on a Bosman transfer.

Their second-choice goalkeeper Norberto Neto is also reportedly set to leave the Camp Nou. Barcelona are thus likely to sign a goalkeeper either way this summer and Donnarumma offers a great option.

