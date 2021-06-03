Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca keen on signing 21-year-old Dutch defender, Ousmane Dembele's stance on contract renewal revealed and more - 3 June 2021

Barcelona have got off to a flying start to the summer with their transfer activity. The Catalans have secured the services of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Barcelona's capitulation in the closing stages of the season underscored the need to bring in reinforcements in the summer. Club president Joan Laporta and co. promised to deliver on the transfer front despite their financial difficulties. So far, they have done a stellar job.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 3 June 2021.

Jordi Alba says he intends on staying at Barcelona for life

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has sworn allegiance to Barcelona for life. The 32-year-old, who is currently on international duty ahead of Euro 2020, has revealed that he plans on staying at the club. He also backed coach Ronald Koeman amid mounting speculation over his future.

Alba said (via Barca Blaugranes),

“I have three years left on my contract and I see myself able to fulfill them. The club’s decision is there and my intention is to stay at Barcelona for life.

On being quizzed about Koeman's and Messi's futures, he added:

“I hope that Messi’s future will be resolved as soon as possible,” he said. “The coach has a contract with Barcelona, he has had a great season, then it is the president’s decision and we will accept it.”

Ousmane Dembele in 'no rush' to sign new contract

Ousmane Dembele's current contract expires in 2022. However, the Frenchman is in 'no rush' to make a decision over his contract right now. Speaking to L'Equipe, the 24-year-old said:

"I don't know, we will see. We will meet with Barca. I still have time, there's no rush [for me] or for them, we will see what happens.

"Firstly, I am completely focused on the European Championships with France and then I will go on holiday. It has been a long season."

Barcelona interested in Sven Botman

Barcelona are looking to shore up their defence and Spanish outlet Fichajes claim that the Catalans are interested in Lille defender Sven Botman. The 21-year-old was a regular feature in the Lille side that beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title this past season.

A product of Ajax's youth academy, Botman started as the centre-back for Lille in 37 Ligue 1 games this season, missing just one. His progress has not gone unnoticed and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the youngster.

With Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet facing uncertain futures at the Camp Nou, Barcelona are looking to bring in long-term solutions to their defensive woes. They have already signed Eric Garcia on a free. Botman's current contract with Lille expires only in 2025 and that puts them in a good position to strike a lucrative deal for the Dutchman.

