Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca lead race to sign Aston Villa midfielder, Club's stance on Miralem Pjanic revealed and more - 17 July 2022

Barcelona are looking to bolster their midfield and are eyeing a move for one of the Premier League's top young talents.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 17 July 2022.

Barcelona braced for €20 million bid from Tottenham Hotspur for Memphis Depay

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur are set to table a €20 million bid for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay. The Dutchman joined Barcelona last summer and after a bright start to life at the Camp Nou, things have gone downhill for him.

Now that Barcelona have added Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski to an attacking department that already has Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ansu Fati, Depay seems surplus to requirements.

Spurs have been quite active in this summer's transfer window and after offloading Steven Bergwijn to Ajax, they are looking to rope in a quality attacker. The futures of Lucas Moura and Bryan Gill also remain unresolved and this has prompted Conte to look for a proven attacker.

Depay is the latest player to emerge on their radar. He has only one year remaining on his current contract with the Catalans and that's why Spurs are hoping that a €20 million offer might do the trick for them.

Tottenham Hotspur have officially taken the step to sign Barcelona's Memphis Depay in the last few hours.

Miralem Pjanic given four games to prove himself

Miralem Pjanic is back at Barcelona and has been named in the squad for the pre-season tour to the United States. The Bosnian international has reportedly impressed Xavi Hernandez during pre-season training.

His understanding of the game, technical ability and experience made him a standout performer during the training sessions. As per SPORT, Pjanic will be given four games to prove his mettle before the Catalans decide on what to do with him in the summer transfer window.

Xavi is reportedly keen to give Pjanic more chances. However, he earns €8 million in wages and that will prove to be a major stumbling block if they do decide to keep him. So essentially, he has to prove that he is worth the money in the next four matches or he will be shipped out this summer.

Barcelona lead race for Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka

Barcelona have already spent big this summer but it doesn't look like they're done yet. According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, the Catalans are leading the race to sign 20-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Aston Villa are reportedly open to selling the youngster as he has entered the final year of his contract. Xavi has reportedly greenlighted a move for Chukwuemeka, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes).

The Catalans want to sign Chukwuemeka this summer and then send him on loan for the season so that he can continue his development.

Aston Villa are now open to selling Carney Chukwuemeka - they have set an asking price around £20m for the player who's in the last year of his contract. Barcelona lead the chase ahead of a host of European elite clubs.

