Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca looking to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's move for Atalanta star, Lionel Messi set to sign new contract in early August and more - 28 July 2021

Barcelona are in a bit of a pickle with regard to their finances and cannot register new signings until they bring their wage bill under the La Liga salary cap. Club president Joan Laporta and co. are working on Lionel Messi's contract extension and a number of other deals as well.

Memphis Depay insists he can play alongside Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi

Barcelona have signed the likes of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay this summer. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see how the trio will fare alongside each other. But before that the club need to trim their wage bill as they can only register their new signings once they bring it under the La Liga salary cap.

Despite that, Depay is looking forward to the 2021-22 season. Speaking at his unveiling, Depay warned that his style is different from Aguero's and Messi's but they can still be compatible. He said (via Sport):

“We are all attackers, but all different in my opinion. I have abilities and strong points different to Aguero, for example, or any player. I believe that the three of us are compatible and different, but we are going to see how everything goes.”

Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona and is set to sign new contract in early August

Lionel Messi touched down in Barcelona this morning. But reports claim that this is only a pit-stop and that he and his family will go on the next stage of their holiday. According to Sport, Messi will not train with Barcelona until he has signed a new deal.

It is claimed the Argentina international is likely to extend his stay with Barcelona and sign a fresh contract in early August. He will then undergo a medical and physical before returning to training.

Barcelona looking to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's move for Cristian Romero

Barcelona are the latest club to have registered an interest in Cristian Romero. Tottenham Hotspur have been in talks to sign the Argentina international before the end of the summer transfer window.

Romero joined Atalanta from Juventus on a two-year loan deal last summer. Atalanta have the option of making the deal permanent for £14 million and are reportedly set to activate that clause. However, they are asking Tottenham Hotspur for £51 million.

According to Sportitalia via The Daily Mail, Barcelona are now interested in signing Romero, whose stock has risen since his triumphant Copa America campaign. Atalanta would be happy to spark a bidding war between Spurs and Barcelona as it would drive his price higher up.

However, given the Catalans' financial issues, they are unlikely to be able to fund a move for him this summer.

