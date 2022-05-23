Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca looking to sign former Manchester United winger on a free transfer, Blaugrana planning to sign nine players this summer and more - 23 May 2022

Barcelona are looking to bolster their attack and have added the former Manchester United star to their wishlist.

Barcelona fell to a 2-0 loss to Villarreal on the final day of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Although they finished second in the league, it has been a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 23 May 2022.

Xavi Hernandez says Barcelona must change many things

Xavi Hernandez has endured a rocky start to life as Barcelona coach. While the highs have been quite enjoyable, the lows have been rather dispiriting. Barcelona signed off on a forgettable season with a 2-0 loss on Sunday. Speaking to reporters after the game, Xavi discussed the need to improve in a lot of areas.

He said (via BarcaBlaugranes):

“We have to change many, many things. There is office work that is more important than football. Football is over, the competition is over, and I think we have saved a season that could have been catastrophic.

“The diagnosis is made and things have to be changed. We cannot hide reality. This has to change. And they tell us that it is possible.

“We have to reinforce ourselves very well. If not, we can’t compete. Jordi and Mateu tell me yes, we can do it. We think so.”

Barcelona plan to sign nine players and sell 11

After ending their season with a loss to Villarreal, Barcelona are planning to rejig their squad this summer. They will need to make a number of key decisions this summer transfer window to get back to their glory days.

According to Javi Miguel of Diario AS, Barcelona are planning a massive squad overhaul this summer which could see them sign nine players and sell 11. Two of those 11 signings, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, have already been completed.

Robert Lewandowski is currently at the top of Barcelona's wishlist. They will also look to sign a winger if Ousmane Dembele decides to leave the club. Chelsea duo of Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are reportedly being monitored as well.

If Frenkie De Jong is sold this summer, they will look to bring in a replacement for him. The Catalans are already scouring the transfer market for a deep-lying playmaker who can be a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

With Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti expected to be offloaded, Barcelona are keeping tabs on Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

Adama Traore, Luuk de Jong, Martin Braithwaite, Oscar Mingueza and Riqui Puig are the other players who are likely to be offloaded this summer.

Barcelona considering signing Adnan Januzaj on a free transfer

Barcelona are on the lookout for a wide forward this summer. Leeds United's Raphinha has been strongly linked with the Catalans. If Ousmane Dembele chooses not to renew his contract, then Barcelona will need to sign one more winger.

As per Cuatro, Barcelona have registered an interest in Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj. The former Manchester United man is out of contract this summer and will be available on a free transfer. It has been confirmed that he won't be extending his contract with La Real.

In 44 appearances across all competitions for Real Sociedad in the 2021-22 season, Januzaj scored five goals and provided three assists. Januzaj is not high on Barcelona's wishlist presently but that could change if they fail to land one of their priority targets.

