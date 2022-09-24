Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca midfielder set for contract talks, Xavi requests board to renew club veteran's contract and more - 24 September 2022

After roping in several players and offloading a few, Barcelona are now looking at the contract situations of several of their players.

Barca will be extremely happy with the business they've conducted in the summer transfer window. They roped in several world-class players and also managed to offload much of the deadwood at the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 24 September 2022.

Barcelona offer injury update on Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde

Barcelona's key centre-backs Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo are currently sidelined with injuries. Kounde suffered a thigh injury during France's UEFA Nations League matchup against Austria on Thursday. He flew back to Barcelona on Friday and was assessed by the club's doctors.

Araujo also picked up a thigh injury whilst playing in a friendly for Uruguay against Iran. He was hooked less than five minutes into the game. Araujo has flown back to Catalonia as well. As per the official statement, the club is unsure when the two players will return.

The statement on Kounde reads as follows:

“Tests carried out this morning on Saturday 24 September have confirmed that first team player Jules Kounde has an injury to the biceps femoris of his left thigh. He is out and his evolution will mark his availability."

The statement on Araujo reads as follows:

“On the other hand, tests carried out this morning on Saturday 24 September have shown that first team player Ronald Araujo has an avulsion of the adductor longus tendon of his right thigh. He is out and his evolution will mark his availability.”

As per BarcaUniversal, Kounde is likely to remain sidelined for four-five weeks while Araujo is expected to be ruled out for three.

Xavi wants Barca to renew Sergio Busquets' contract

Sergio Busquets is one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time. He has now entered the final 12 months of his contract with Barca and there is a lot of speculation surrounding his future. He has been heavily linked with MLS outfit Inter Miami.

However, as per Spanish journalist Victor Malo of Culemania, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has asked the club to renew Busquets' contract. The Spaniard is an important member of the Catalans' first-team setup and his vision and understanding of the game is crucial to Xavi's system.

Additionally, Xavi also views Busquets' leadership and discipline as invaluable and that's why he does not want to part ways with the legendary midfielder.

Frenkie de Jong to discuss salary cut this year

Barca were keen to offload Frenkie de Jong this summer. To that end, they had even agreed a deal with Manchester United worth €85 million for his transfer, as per The Athletic. However, the Dutchman refused to leave the club.

According to Catalan Radio, De Jong was allowed to kick on at the club under the guarantee that De Jong would adapt to the new wage structure at the club and agree to a salary cut.

He is the highest earner at the club by virtue of the contract he signed while former Barca president Josep Mario Bartomeu was still in power. Barca were ready to sue De Jong in the summer over grounds that the agreement was signed in bad faith as Bartomeu resigned almost immediately after.

The club has decided not to sue De Jong but instead want the player to take a wage cut and solve the problem in an amicable manner.

