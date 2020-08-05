Barcelona transfer news roundup: Barca need to sell Suarez to sign new striker, Arsenal set to sign Coutinho on loan and more: 5 August 2020

Barcelona are expected to make some big moves this transfer window after the club's disappointing run of form cost them the La Liga title. With even Lionel Messi publicly airing his feelings about the same, the Barcelona board is expected to give in and do some serious business this transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Barcelona as on 5 August 2020.

Leicester City offer €50 million for Trincao

Francisco Trincao

According to reports, Leicester City have offered €50 million to Barcelona in order to secure the services of the 20-year-old forward. Leicester City want to take Francisco Trincao on loan for 2 seasons with an obligation to make it a permanent deal for €50 million once the loan period expires.

Barcelona had agreed a deal for Trincao with Braga in January for €31 million and let him continue at Braga till the end of the season. The youngster was in good form and scored 8 goals and racked up 7 assists from 27 appearances in the Primiera Liga this term.

However, Trincao is yet to even start training with the Barcelona side and hence they are reluctant to sell him.

Arsenal close to signing Coutinho on loan

Philippe Coutinho is currently on loan with Bayern Munich

Barcelona are looking to cut their losses and do away with Coutinho who is perhaps their biggest transfer disappointment in recent history. The Brazilian is currently on loan with Bayern Munich but the report claims that he is not going to continue to be there beyond the season.

Arsenal are now reportedly in advanced talks over a loan move for the Brazilian. Barcelona are desperate to ship out some of the unwanted players and raise some funds to be invested in the transfer window.

Kia Joorabchian, Coutinho's agent, has worked with Arsenal quite closely of late and has brought his clients Cedric Soares and David Luiz to the Emirates.

Arsenal love Coutinho and talks over a potential move this summer have been ramped up this week [Various] pic.twitter.com/CYVgWsqaUk — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) August 5, 2020

Barcelona to sign Lautaro Martinez only if Suarez leaves

Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona might do a player swap deal with Inter Milan which will see Suarez join the Nerazzurri in exchange for Lautaro Martinez. According to reports, Luis Suarez has received an offer from the MLS. Barcelona are interested in signing £98 million rated Lautaro Martinez as his replacement.

The Inter Milan forward has reportedly already agreed to wait for a year to seal his dream move to Camp Nou. However, Barcelona will not sign him if Luis Suarez decides to kick on at the club as they don't want to sign Martinez to make him sit on the bench.