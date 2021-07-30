Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca offer Antoine Griezmann in exchange for Manchester United star, Club reach agreement for sale of forward and more - 30 July 2021

Barcelona are looking to offload Antoine Griezmann and have turned their attentions towards a Manchester United star.

Barcelona are in a bit of a fix financially and cannot register new signings until they bring their wage bill under the La Liga salary cap. Club president Joan Laporta and co. are working on Lionel Messi's contract extension and a number of other deals as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 July 2021.

Ronald Koeman impressed with four youngsters

There has been a renewed focus on youth at Barcelona under Ronald Koeman. He has shown faith in players like Pedri, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo and Ilaix Moriba and was rewarded for it. Pedri, Mingueza and Araujo had become starters by the end of the 2020-21 season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Koeman is now particularly impressed with four youngsters. Austrian striker Yusuf Demir, who was signed for the B team, is one of the players who has impressed the manager.

Left-back Alejandro Balde, midfielders Gavi and Nico Gonzalez are the other three players that Koeman is impressed with.

Barcelona reach agreement with West Ham for Martin Braithwaite

According to SPORT, Barcelona have agreed to a fee of €15 million with West Ham United for Martin Braithwaite. The Hammers are yet to agree personal terms with the Danish striker.

Braithwaite has not exactly clocked great numbers at Barcelona but he has been lauded for his teamwork and relentlessness. But it was his performances for the Danish national side at the recently concluded Euro 2020 that has jolted him into the limelight.

Braithwaite was one of Denmark's key players in attack and his presence and link-up play in the final third was crucial to their run to the semi-finals.

Barcelona offer Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United in exchange for Victor Lindelof

As per El Gol Digital, Barcelona have proposed a swap deal to Manchester United involving Antoine Griezmann and Victor Lindelof. Offloading Antoine Griezmann, one of the highest earners at Barcelona, will be crucial to the club extending Lionel Messi's contract.

Despite being offered to multiple Premier League outfits, Griezmann has found no potential suitors. Manchester United have been interested in the Frenchman in the past and Barcelona are hoping to revive the Red Devils' interest in him.

According to the proposed arrangement, Manchester United will give Victor Lindelof + some cash in exchange for Griezmann's services. The arrival of Raphael Varane is certain to push Lindelof down the pecking order at Manchester United.

The Catalans are looking to take advantage of that as they look to reinforce their defence. Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are tipped to leave this summer and that will leave Koeman's men short-staffed at the heart of defence.

