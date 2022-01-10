Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to offer forward in exchange for Adama Traore, Samuel Umtiti extends contract and more - 10 January 2021

Barcelona settled for a 1-1 draw against Granada over the weekend. The result leaves them sixth in the La Liga table with less than half a season remaining.

The January transfer window is open and the Catalans have signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City. This is expected to be a hectic month for the club as they look to bring reinforcements to the squad and get rid of some deadwood.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving the club from 10 January 2021.

Samuel Umtiti takes wage cut and extends contract

Samuel Umtiti has signed a new deal at the club

The Blaugrana are definitely looking at all the permutations and combinations that will allow them to navigate this transfer window efficiently. In what is a move that has caught us all by surprise, French centre-back Samuel Umtiti has now signed a new 4-year deal at the club.

The Catalans confirmed this today. Umtiti is chief among the players who were widely tipped to leave the Camp Nou this month. But with no offers forthcoming, the club have had to reassess their plans.

They have been waiting to register their new signing Ferran Torres. Despite offloading Philippe Coutinho on loan to Aston Villa for the remainder of the season, the Catalans' wage bill was still too high.

That is why they decided to get Umtiti on a new contract. As per the new deal, he will earn significantly less than he would have had he stayed on his earlier contract for the next year and a half.

Bruno Fernandes slams media for Barcelona rumours

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Barcelona were linked with Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes last week. It was widely claimed that the Catalans are viewing the Portuguese international as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

But Fernandes has hit out at the media since the rumours surfaced. He chalked it up to 'bad journalism'. In a Sport TV Instagram post linking Fernandes to the La Liga giants, the player himself commented:

"And I thought the new year only started a few days ago, yet we’re already on April 1! Or is this once again just bad journalism?"

The 27-year-old has been a talismanic figure for Bruno Fernandes over the past two seasons. Since joining Manchester United in January 2020, he has scored 45 goals and provided 34 assists in 104 appearances across all competitions.

Blaugrana to offer Ousmane Dembele in exchange for Adama Traore

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

It doesn't look like Ousmane Dembele will extend his contract at the Camp Nou. The Frenchman cost the Cules a whopping €140 million. The next few weeks represent the Catalans' last chance to recoup some of that money or he will leave for free in the summer.

According to Sport (via The Mirror), they are trying to pip Tottenham Hotspur to secure the signing of Adama Traore by offering Dembele in exchange for the Spaniard. Traore is a La Masia product who left the club in 2015 after failing to nail down a starting spot.

