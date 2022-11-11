Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca sent scouts to watch Villarreal duo, Blaugrana transfer target agrees to join Arsenal and more - 11 November 2022

Barcelona are assessing a number of players as they prepare for the January transfer window hoping to bolster their ranks.

Barca signed a number of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. Despite all that, they have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 11 November 2022.

Hector Bellerin on AS Roma's radar

Hector Bellerin returned to his boyhood club Barcelona on a free transfer this summer. However, the 27-year-old has had a disappointing spell in the new season at the Camp Nou and has failed to deliver the goods. He has struggled with fitness issues and his form hasn't been inspiring either.

Bellerin has started just three games in all competitions so far this season for Barca. They are unlikely to renew his contract. According to Mundo Deportivo, AS Roma are interested in signing the Spaniard in January.

Bellerin's current deal with the Catalans expires next summer. As such, Barca could cash in on him in January instead of letting him leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Youri Tielemans agrees to join Arsenal

With Barca still navigating a financial crisis, club director Mateu Alemany has revealed that they will be looking for free transfer opportunities next summer. Barca remain keen to reinforce their midfield in light of Sergio Busquets' impending departure.

To that end, they had identified Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as a potential signing. But according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Primeur (via Mundo Deportivo), Tielemans has agreed to join Arsenal next summer.

Barcelona, Manchester United and Newcastle United have been in the race to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. After getting off to a rather underwhelming start to the 2022-23 season, Tielemans seems to have regained his form. He has scored three goals and provided one assist in 14 Premier League appearances so far this term.

Barcelona sent scouts to watch Jorge Cuenca and Juan Foyth

Barca are keeping tabs on two Villarreal players. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana sent scouts to the Espanyol vs Villarreal game this week to watch Jorge Cuenca and Juan Foyth in action.

Villarreal signed Cuenca from Barcelona in 2020 but the Catalans have reportedly retained a buy-back option for the centre-back. Meanwhile, Foyth has been on Barca's radar for a while now and they were linked with a move for him in the summer.

However, Foyth suffered a knee injury during that time and that put an end to the speculation. But following his return, the rumors have been reignited and Barca are reportedly keeping tabs on him.

