Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca star rejects move to Real Betis, Liverpool to offer midfielder in exchange for Ousmane Dembele and more - 5 January 2022

Xavi urges Ousmane Dembele to stick with Barcelona

Recent reports have claimed that Ousmane Dembele has asked for a fortune in wages to kick on at Barcelona. The Frenchman will reportedly only put pen to paper if he is offered a bumper deal. Meanwhile, Xavi has urged Dembele to stick with Barcelona as he believes it is the best place to grow for the 24-year-old.

Speaking to the press ahead of Barcelona's Copa Del Rey game against Linares Deportivo, Xavi said:

“I am relaxed and waiting for updates. It doesn’t on me. It depends on the club, on the player and his representatives. Ousmane will have to make an effort and think of his future, what happens through Barca.

“I am waiting for him to make the effort. In terms of sporting projects, this is the best for him. In no other place will he be happier than Barca. We are going to see if he decides.”

Liverpool considering swapping Naby Keita for Ousmane Dembele

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to leave for the AFCON, Liverpool are in a spot of bother in January. They are looking to bring in reinforcements to their frontline this month. According to Liverpool Echo (h/t El Nacional), the Merseysiders are considering swapping midfielder Naby Keita for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman's current contract expires next summer and the club and the player's representatives haven't been able to meet eye-to-eye over the terms of a new deal. As a result, he could be available for a cut-price fee. However, Liverpool are keen to sign him without paying a fee.

Liverpool are considering proposing a swap deal to Barcelona which involves Naby Keita arriving at the Camp Nou in exchange for Dembele. The Catalans have been linked with the Guinean international in recent weeks. So Liverpool are hoping to lure Barcelona into parting ways with Dembele by offering the services of Keita.

Riqui Puig rejects Real Betis move

Barcelona are looking to offload a few players this month. According to El Nacional, young midfielder Riqui Puig has rejected a move to Real Betis. The 22-year-old reportedly wants to stay put at the Camp Nou and fight for his place.

Puig rose through the ranks of the famed La Masia after joining the academy in 2014. He made his professional debut in 2018. Puig has since made 50 appearances for the club across all competitions and has scored one goal and provided three assists.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is an admirer of Puig. However, Ronald Koeman chose to overlook him and his fortunes haven't turned around under new manager Xavi Hernandez either. He has fallen under Pedri, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez and Frenkie de Jong in the pecking order at Barcelona.

However, he did turn in a good performance in his first start of the season, which came a couple of days ago in Barcelona's 1-0 win over Mallorca.

