Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca take a surprising decision on Philippe Coutinho, Club confident of agreeing transfer for €15 million-rated forward and more - 16 July 2021

Philippe Coutinho has been tipped to leave Barcelona this summer and the club have reportedly made a final decision on the matter.

Barcelona's severe financial problems have become the talk of the town. The club have been struggling to bring their wage bill under the La Liga salary cap. Barcelona president Joan Laporta has his hands full trying to extend Lionel Messi's contract and balance the club's books.

Joan Laporta calls for patience in Lionel Messi contract situation

Amid reports suggesting that Barcelona have agreed a new deal with Lionel Messi, Laporta has called for patience. The Catalans need to offload a few players before extending Messi's contract.

Laporta said (via Marca):

"Messi? The message is one of calm and patience. Sometimes you have to juggle. Everything is going well. As the summer progresses, we will be able to give good news. The club are working hard."

Barcelona confident of completing transfer of Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona are in desperate need of offloading quite a few of their players to bring their wage bill under La Liga's salary cap. Striker Martin Braithwaite has reportedly agreed to leave the club this summer. He believes he will stand the chance to earn more at a different club.

According to Sport, Barcelona are confident they can recoup the €18 million they paid to sign Braithwaite from CD Leganes in February 2020. The 30-year-old is valued at €15 million and enjoyed a great outing at Euro 2020 and was part of the Danish side that reached the semifinals.

Premier League sides like Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham United and Norwich City have registered an interest in Braithwaite.

Barcelona make surprise decision on Coutinho's future

According to ESPN, Barcelona have decided not to even send Coutinho out on loan unless the interested club is willing to pick up a majority of his hefty wages..

The Brazilian's big-money move to Barcelona has not worked out at all and he missed half of the 2020-21 season after suffering a knee injury. He was expected to be one of the first players to be offloaded in the summer.

AC Milan are interested in striking a loan deal for Coutinho. However, Barcelona are not interested in sending him to Milan on loan if they have to pay half his wages.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman reportedly has plans for the former Liverpool midfielder should he kick on at the club beyond the summer.

