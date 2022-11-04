Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca weighing up move for €20 million-rated La Masia product, Club in talks to extend summer signing's contract by two years and more - 4 November 2022

Barcelona are keen to bolster their ranks over the next couple of transfer windows.

Barca signed a number of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. Despite all that, they have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 4 November 2022.

Joan Laporta discusses Gerard Pique's retirement

FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Gerard Pique announced his retirement from football on Thursday, much to the surprise of fans around the world. He is set to hang his boots after Saturday's game against Almeria. The legendary centre-back announced his decision via Twitter on Thursday.

Barca president Joan Laporta has now responded to Pique decision in an interview with Barca TV (via Barca Blaugranes). He said:

“The retirement of Pique is something we’d spoken about three months ago and previously, with more intensity, we’d discussed the idea together, to value this possibility, but knowing how he is, we decided to leave the final decision up to him

“He’s always been a reference in the world of Barcelona, incomparable in all he’s done. 14 years in the first team, but I first saw Pique 25 years ago, since he was first connected to Barca."

He added:

“He’s made an emotional video, as president I feel moved because I saw the culer feeling that Gerard has and that he passes it onto his children, it’s really beautiful and I think it’s indisputable love for Barca.

“Gerard, aside from the success he’s had, and he’s achieved everything as a Barca player. He forms a part of the Barca crest. He’s one of those players who will always be a reference for all culers.”

Barcelona in advanced talks to extend Marcos Alonso's contract

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Marcos Alonso has got off to a decent start to life at Barcelona since joining the club in the summer. The Spain international's versatility and experience have turned him into a key asset, especially as the club is facing an injury crisis of sorts.

According to ESPN (via FCB World), Barca have already made considerable progress in the negotiations over a new two-year contract. Alonso is currently on a one-year contract which will expire at the end of this season.

Extending Alonso's contract is important for Barcelona as Jordi Alba's future remains unresolved.

Barca interested in Arnau Martinez

Girona FC v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander

Barca are interested in signing former La Masia trainee Arnau Martinez, as per ARA. The Catalans are looking for a new right-back and the 19-year-old has emerged as a serious target.

Martinez was part of Barca's famed La Masia academy until 2016 when he left the club to join L’Hospitalet. He joined Girona in 2018 and has since established himself as a first-team player.

Martinez played a crucial role in Girona's quest for promotion to La Liga last season. In nine La Liga appearances so far this term, Martinez has scored two goals. He is a versatile player and can play at right-back as well as at centre-back.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🎖| Barcelona are seriously interested in Girona's right-back Arnau Martinez. He could cost a maximum of €20M and will most probably be a summer operation. [@xavi__hdez] #fcblive 🎖| Barcelona are seriously interested in Girona's right-back Arnau Martinez. He could cost a maximum of €20M and will most probably be a summer operation. [ @BofillJordi1 🚨🚨🎖| Barcelona are seriously interested in Girona's right-back Arnau Martinez. He could cost a maximum of €20M and will most probably be a summer operation. [@BofillJordi1 & @xavi__hdez] #fcblive https://t.co/g79n2zZuir

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes