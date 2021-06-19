Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca weighing up moves for two strikers, Club considering swap deal for AC Milan defender and more - 19 June 2021

Barcelona are lining up two of the finest young strikers in Europe as alternatives to Erling Haaland.

Barcelona have done some good business so far this summer transfer window. They have already signed the likes of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia as free agents. Dutch forward Memphis Depay is now all set to join as well. Joan Laporta is a man on a mission this summer and Ronald Koeman looks set to have adequate squad depth to draw from next season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 19 June 2021.

Marseille reach agreement with Barcelona to sign Konrad de la Fuente

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Reliable RMC journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi reports that Barcelona have reached an agreement with Marseille for the sale of Konrad de la Fuente. The teenage winger made just three substitute appearances for the Catalans in the 2020-21 season.

The Catalans have decided not to use the option of extending Fuente's contract by a year and have been in talks with the Ligue 1 outfit over a potential sale. The deal will reportedly cost Marseille €3.5 million and Fuente has already agreed terms over a four year deal as well.

AC Milan and Barcelona considering Romagnoli-Firpo swap deal

UC Sampdoria v AC Milan - Serie A

Journalist Toni Juanmarti of Sport claims that AC Milan are in talks with Barcelona for Junior Firpo. The Rossoneri are looking to sign a deputy for Theo Hernandez and Firpo is a player that Barcelona are looking to offload this summer.

Juanmarti added that Firpo only wants to join AC Milan and that the clubs are now looking at ways in which a deal can be executed. The Catalans want a permanent deal but AC Milan want to take Firpo on loan with an option to buy.

Among the various solutions that have been studied is a swap deal which would see Alessio Romagnoli join Barcelona in exchange for Firpo. Barcelona are reportedly not very keen on Romagnoli but are determined to find a solution.

🔄 (FIRPO): AC Milan maintains that they will not pay for Junior Firpo's transfer. They could offer Romagnoli in return but Barcelona want other players.



• Barça prefer a transfer to the Premier League but Firpo wants to join Milan. Discussions ongoing.



Via (🟢): @tjuanmarti pic.twitter.com/0QjCP9sQ8p — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) June 19, 2021

Barcelona eyeing Andre Silva and Lautaro Martinez as Haaland alternatives

SV Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland will cost a fortune this summer. Barcelona are in no condition to cough up the required amount of money and they have given up on the idea of signing him. According to Sport, the Catalans are exploring alternatives and have shortlisted Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silva and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

Both strikers have had excellent seasons. Silva scored 29 goals and provided 10 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt. Meanwhile, Martinez played a huge role in Inter Milan's Serie A triumph. The Argentine scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Inter Milan are in a spot of bother, financially speaking, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and will have to sell some of their top stars. Meanwhile, Andre Silva's agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly already held talks with several clubs, including Barcelona, over a move this summer.

Andre Silva is the latest name on Barcelona's list of transfer targets. The striker has had a spectacular season at Eintracht Frankfurt. Barça think Silva's game would fit them well. [sport] pic.twitter.com/ol8bzvPMtJ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 19, 2021

