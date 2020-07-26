Barcelona are in a financial crisis and are very unlikely to make a big signing this summer unless they sell 2-3 players. Philippe Coutinho is one of the top players who the club are looking to sell this summer and reports suggest that the funds will be used to get Lautaro Martinez and others.

Without further ado, here are the top Barcelona transfer stories from the day:

Celta Vigo confident of signing Rafinha after rejected bid

Barcelona have rejected a bid from Celta Vigo for Rafinha according to Mundo Deportivo. They report that Celta offered €10 million for the midfielder but Barcelona are keen on getting €16 million at least.

Nunca había vivido una situación como la de esta temporada y os merecéis una disculpa todos los celtistas. Somos los primeros que debemos ser autocríticos y no se ha estado a la altura. Cuando llegué os dije que lo pasaríamos bien. Lejos de pasarlo bien, el hecho de sentirme(...) pic.twitter.com/V3u2MiXa5S — Rafinha Alcantara (@Rafinha) July 21, 2020

Celta Vigo president Carlos Mourinho has confirmed that they are keen on signing Rafinha after his loan spell this season. He sounded confident and claimed that they will have to wait a little longer to get things done. He said:

“There will be no economic problem. Rafinha is happy here, but is a player who suffered a lot during the season. If everything had gone better, he would be even more eager than when he arrived a year ago. We have to wait a little.”

Bundesliga sides eye Pedri

Borussia Mönchengladbach confirmed their interest in signing Pedri from Barcelona earlier this month and now reports suggest that even Bayern Munich are interested. The youngster has spoken about the interest himself and said that he would be open to the move only if he does not have a chance of getting into the Barcelona first-team squad.

“I want to get there and impress. I’ll do everything possible to stay here. If it was up to me, we’d start training tomorrow morning. My dream is to succeed at Barça and I want to say: ‘Here I am. I want to play for Barça - and not just during the preseason.’ I’ll work as hard as anyone else but remain grounded at the same time. I know I must be true to myself.

“The priority is to play. There have been some very interesting proposals from Bundesliga sides, who are insisting they want to take me (on loan). Barça know about this. Those clubs believe I could be an important part of their team and gain experience.”

Bartomeu talks about '3 new signings' for Barcelona first team

Barcelona president, Josep Bartomeu has hailed Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo as '3 new signings' for the first-team. The Catalan club president has confirmed that they are not in a position to spend big without selling again and would have to see the promotions from Barca B as new signings. Talking to the official website, he said:

“We already have seven new players. We have bet on Trincão, Pedrito and Matheus for the future, and they will have first team numbers alongside Araujo, Riqui and Ansu. Pjanic will consolidate from the beginning.”