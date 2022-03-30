Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Brazilian winger wants to join Barca, Update on Ousmane Dembele contract situation and more - 30 March 2022

Barcelona could yet bolster their attack significantly in the upcoming summer transfer window.

After thrashing arch-rivals Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona will return to La Liga action on Sunday against Sevilla. The Catalans are currently third in the league table and have been in great form under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 30 March 2022.

Gavi set to renew contract

Since tying down Pedri and Ansu Fati to new deals, Barcelona have been focusing on extending their young prodigy Gavi's contract. The 17-year-old was promoted to the first team at the start of the season and has since become a mainstay in the starting lineup.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed via his YouTube page that Gavi is closer than ever to agreeing an extension.

“For Araujo we need to wait, but for Gavi, Barca are really optimistic. The contract is at the final stages, they need the final meeting to complete everything,” he said.

“For now Barca is in a moment where salaries are important because they are signing players on free transfers, Kessie, Christensen, so this is why the salary structure is really important for Barcelona.

“Since November, since December they have had everything in place for Gavi to sign a new contract but it’s not completed yet because of the salaries balance situation.

“It seems to be a matter of time from the player’s side and on Barca’s side the feeling is the same, optimistic.

“Gavi wants to continue with Barca, he’s a Barca fan, he’s super happy with the club, and so a work in progress to the final stages for Gavi’s new contract with Barca.”

— @sport Xavi will talk to Ivan de la Peña, Gavi's agent, to try and seal his renewal with Barcelona. Xavi will talk to Ivan de la Peña, Gavi's agent, to try and seal his renewal with Barcelona.— @sport https://t.co/C1NZVi7A8t

Ousmane Dembele's camp agree to meet with Barcelona's representatives

Ousmane Dembele has played some of the best football of his career under Xavi Hernandez in recent weeks. The player had fallen out of favor with the fans after failing to agree a contract extension with the club in January. However, following his upturn in form, there is fresh hope that a new deal can be agreed.

As per MARCA, both parties have decided to sit down to discuss the future of the Frenchman. A date has not been set but reaching an agreement doesn't seem too unlikely at this point.

In 21 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans so far this term, Dembele has scored two goals and provided nine assists.

Raphinha wants to join Barcelona

Leeds United winger Raphinha has been linked with Barcelona in the past. According to reliable journalist Gianluigi Longari, the Brazilian winger's camp and Leeds United share an excellent relationship. As such, the two parties will cordially agree to an exit sum in the summer should the player choose to leave.

Barcelona are presently in pole position to sign Raphinha as Camp Nou is his preferred destination. Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested in the 25-year-old. Longari reported last week that Raphinha's release clause will be €75 million if the Lilywhites survive the drop this season.

If they do get relegated, then his release clause will drop to €25 million. But as per the latest update, those figures won't be adhered to strictly as the player and the club wants to find an amicable solution that suits both parties.

Raphinha has been a standout performer for Leeds United this season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

