Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bundesliga giants want Spanish ace, Almeria eyeing Jan Virgili, more - August 6, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Como at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday, August 10, in the Joan Gamper Trophy. The Catalans have enjoyed an impressive pre-season under Hansi Flick, winning all three games of their Asia tour.
Meanwhile, a German club have set their sights on a Spanish midfielder. Elsewhere, Almeria are interested in Jan Virgili.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 6, 2025.
Bayer Leverkusen want Marc Casado
Bayer Leverkusen have entered the race to sign Marc Casado this summer, according to Fichajes. Barcelona have a well-stocked midfield and the Spaniard is now surplus to requirements.
Casado was a first team regular at the start of last season, but eventually lost prominence after Frenkie de Jong regained full fitness. The 21-year-old ended the campaign with one goal and six assists from 36 games for the Catalans.
While he is no longer a guaranteed starter, the LaLiga champions are not actively looking to move him on at the moment. However, Barcelona will apparently consider offers for Casado is he wishes to leave Camp Nou this summer.
The situation has alerted clubs across the continent, with multiple suitors eyeing a move for the Spaniard. Among them are Bayer Leverkusen, who are looking for a new controller in midfield.
The Bundesliga giants are apparently at the front of the queue in the race, and are preparing a €30m offer for Casado. It is unclear if the proposal will match the Catalans' asking price, but they could be tempted to let him go for a proper fee this year.
Almeria eyeing Jan Virgili
Almeria are eyeing a move for Jan Virgili this summer, according to SPORT. The 19-year-old is currently training with Barca Athletic, but is apparently ready to leave amid interest from multiple clubs.
Barcelona are not eyeing a loan deal and want to sell 50% of his rights for €4m, while also retaining a 50% buy-back clause and a 50% sell-on clause. Mallorca are interested but are only willing to offer €2m, forcing talks to stall.
Almeira have now entered the fray to spice up matters, and their €3m offer for 50% of Virgili's rights is closer to the Catalans' demands. The Andalusian club are also proposing a six-year deal for the Spanish winger.
Barcelona encounter Marc-Andre ter Stegen problem
Marc-Andre ter Stegen has refused to share his medical report with the LaLiga medical committee, according to Mundo Deportivo. The German goalkeeper is currently sidelined for around four months after a back surgery.
Barcelona are planning to use his salary space to register new signing Joan Garcia, who arrived for Espanyol this summer. The Spaniard, interestingly, is expected to replace Ter Stegen as the new No. 1 for the Catalans.
For the process to complete, the LaLiga medical committee needs to receive a copy of the German custodian's medical report. However, the 33-year-old has refused to give his consent to the move.
The Spanish champions cannot carry forward the process without Marc-Andre ter Stegen's approval, and as such, cannot use 80% of his wages to create fair play margin. Barcelona are shocked by the player's response and could consider disciplinary actions.