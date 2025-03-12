Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans ace wanted in Premier League, club learn Viktor Gyokeres price, and more - March 12, 2025

Barcelona secured a 3-1 win over Benfica in the Champions League Round-of-16 second leg at home on Tuesday, March 11. Raphinha scored a brace, while Lamine Yamal also got on the scoresheet to help the Catalans progress to the quarterfinals with a 4-1 aggregate score.

Ad

Meanwhile, a Brazilian forward is wanted back in the Premier League. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants will have to break the bank to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 12, 2025.

Raphinha wanted in Premier League

Raphinha has been on fire this season.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are eyeing a move for Raphinha this summer, according to Caught Offside (via Barca Universal). The Brazilian forward has turned over a new leaf since Hansi Flick's arrival at Barcelona last summer.

Ad

Trending

The German tactician opted to switch Raphinha to the left wing, and the player hasn't looked back since. The 28-year-old is enjoying the best phase of his career at the moment, registering 27 goals and 19 assists from 41 games across competitions for the Catalans.

His efforts have caused a stir across Europe, and the Premier League trio are eager to prise him away. Raphinha was a hit with Leeds United before his move to Camp Nou, and apparently turned down the Gunners in favor of joining Barcelona in 2022.

Ad

The north London side reportedly wanted him last summer as well, but the player opted to stay put with the LaLiga giants. The Brazilian is under contract until 2027 and remains a key part of the Catalans' plans. As such, prising Raphinha away from Camp Nou will be next to impossible this year.

Barcelona learn Viktor Gyokeres price

Viktor Gyokeres

Barcelona can sign Viktor Gyokeres for €65-75m this summer, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Swede has been on fire for Sporting this season, registering 39 goals and nine assists from 40 games.

Ad

The Catalans have apparently identified Gyokeres as a possible successor for Robert Lewandowski. The Pole is in the final phase of his career and the LaLiga giants want the 26-year-old to eventually fill his shoes.

Interestingly, Gyokeres is under contract with Sporting until 2028 and reportedly has a €100m release clause in his deal. However, it is believed that the release clause was only valid for the winter transfer window.

The Portuguese club had no desire to lose him in January, but are likely to be more accepting of his exit this summer. As such, Barcelona will have the chance to sign him for a lesser fee.

Ad

Manchester United interested in Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez

Manchester United have set their sights on Fermin Lopez, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Spanish midfielder is highly rated at Barcelona, but has struggled for chances under Hansi Flick.

Ad

Lopez has registered five goals and five assists from 29 games across competitions this season, but only 10 of them have been starts. The Red Devils are looking to add more creativity to the middle of the park and see Lopez as a lucrative option.

However, the Catalans have no desire to part ways with the player at the moment. The 21-year-old is under contract at Camp Nou until 2029, so the LaLiga giants are under no pressure to let him go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback