Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans end Nico Williams chase, club eyeing Argentinian ace, more - April 16, 2025

Barcelona lost 3-1 to Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, April 15, in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg. However, Hansi Flick's team still progressed to the semifinal with a 5-3 aggregate score.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are no longer planning to move for Nico Williams this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in an Argentine starlet.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 16, 2025.

Barcelona end Nico Williams chase

Nico Williams

Barcelona have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Nico Williams this summer, according to Catalunya Radio. The Spanish forward is a long-term target for the Catalans, who attempted to prise him away from Athletic Bilbao last summer without success.

Williams has done quite well for the Basque club again this season, registering 10 goals and seven assists from 41 games across competitions. The 22-year-old is expected to take the next step in his career this year and is already being courted by multiple clubs.

Barcelona have been linked with him in recent weeks as well, with a new left-forward believed to be a priority for sporting director Deco this summer. However, it now appears that the club have ended their pursuit of Williams and are no longer planning to move for him this year.

It is unclear what prompted a change of plans, although the finances of the deal could be a factor. Meanwhile, the report also adds that the Catalans are not planning to sign a new No. 9 this summer either. Robert Lewandowski has been on fire this season, and the LaLiga giants believe he can perform at the highest level for another season.

Catalans eyeing Franco Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono

Barcelona have added Franco Mastantuono to their wish list for the summer, according to SPORT. The Argentinean attacking midfielder has earned rave reviews with his efforts for River Plate so far.

The 17-year-old is already a first-team regular for the Argentine giants and is a wanted man ahead of the upcoming transfer window. The LaLiga giants are keeping him under close watch and are contemplating a move at the end of this season.

Mastantuono's contract with River Plate expires at the end of next year, and he reportedly has a €45 million release clause in his deal. However, the Catalans' poor financial situation is likely to hinder a deal. Meanwhile, the Argentine is not short of options, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid among the clubs eyeing him with interest.

Barcelona's plans for the summer outlined

Joan Laporta

Barcelona are only looking to strengthen two areas of the pitch this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans have been on a roll this season under Hansi Flick, but are expected to invest in the squad before the start of the new campaign.

Multiple players have been linked with a move to Camp Nou, but it now appears that the club could take a conservative approach to the transfer window. The LaLiga giants are prioritizing a new midfielder and a new defender at the moment. A right-back is an urgent requirement, especially with very little cover for Jules Kounde in the squad.

