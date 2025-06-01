Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans end Viktor Gyokeres chase, club prioritising move for Liverpool ace, and more - June 1, 2025

Barcelona are working to further improve their squad after a stellar campaign under Hansi Flick. The German manager oversaw a domestic treble, and is now preparing for the new season.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants are not in the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are eager to secure the services of a Liverpool forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 1, 2025.

Barcelona end Viktor Gyokeres chase

Viktor Gyokeres

Barcelona are not planning a move for Viktor Gyokeres this summer, sporting director Deco has confirmed. The Swedish striker has been in red hot form for Sporting this season, registering 54 goals and 13 assists from 52 games across competitions.

Gyokeres is expected to take the next step in his career this summer and was linked with a move to Camp Nou.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, Deco insisted that the Catalans are not looking for Lewandowski's replacement.

“I’m not going to talk about the transfer market here, because it’s not the right time. I came to talk about something else,” said Deco.

He continued:

“He’s a great player, who has scored a lot of goals in recent years at Sporting, but at the moment we’re not looking for that position. We already have Lewandowski to play at number 9, so it’s not a position we’re looking for.”

Lewandowski scored 42 goals from 52 games for Barcelona this season.

Catalan giants prioritising move for Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Barcelona are prioritising a move for Luis Diaz this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalan giants are expected to sign a new left forward this year and have been linked with a move for Nico Williams.

The Spanish forward has enjoyed another impressive campaign with Athletic Bilbao and is likely to take the next step in his career this summer. The LaLiga champions were interested in his services last summer and were previously expected to be in the race for Williams this year as well.

However, it now appears that Barcelona are not considering a move for the 22-year-old at the moment. Instead, they have set their sights on Luis Diaz.

The Colombian has registered 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games across competitions this season for Liverpool. Catalans' sporting director Deco considers him as the ideal candidate for the left forward role. However, the LaLiga champions are yet to make a move for the 28-year-old.

Joan Garcia close to Camp Nou move

Joan Garcia

Barcelona are a step away from securing the services of Joan Garcia this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Catalan giants have reportedly identified the Spanish custodian as a long-term replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German goalkeeper's future at Camp Nou is up in the air amid concerns about his fitness. Ter Stegen missed much of the campaign with a knee injury.

Garcia, meanwhile, was outstanding for Espanyol this season, registering eight clean sheets from 38 games. The LaLiga champions are pleased with his efforts and are engaged in talks ahead of a possible move this summer. Negotiations have progressed well and a breakthrough appears to be just around the corner.

